Men’s Track & Field starts indoor season in Springfield





Full results SPRINGFIELD, Mass. The Union College men’s track and field team kicked off the 2021-22 indoor season at the non-scoring Springfield Season Opener on Saturday at Springfield College. The Dutch set some new school records and delivered several outstanding performances in their first indoor game in 637 days. First year Sam Ahern had an outstanding collegiate debut for Union, becoming the first Union runner ever to break seven seconds in the 60m dash with a time of 6.98 seconds to place him second in the final after a time of 7.09 in the preliminaries. He also anchored the 4×400 relay team that took first place in 3:33.64 and joined senior Andrew Fox , junior Aiden Rowley and sophomore Ryan Hilliard . First year Kyle Collins also set a new school record in the 600 meters with a time of 1:32.84 for the Dutch, putting them ninth in the overall standings. In the mile, freshman Alan Daniel matched Ahern’s second place by running a distance of 4:40.84 miles. Fox also added a pair of top-six finishes, fourth in the 200-meter dash by crossing the line in 23.46 seconds and also finishing sixth in the 60-meter dash final with a time of 7.19 seconds. First year Ben Neff finished in the top-five in a couple of races, fourth in the 1,000 meters (2:49.65) and fifth in the mile (4:44.07). First year Liam Beck raced to fourth in the 60m hurdles after a time of 9.36 seconds in the preliminaries, followed by classmate Christopher Brandreth in fifth place (9.86 seconds). The distance medley relay also finished first, as did Daniel’s quartet, sophomore Ben Trantanella , and freshmen Jon Forbes and Sam Bordeau finished together in 11:46.14. In the field events, freshmen William Raeter finished fourth with a throw of 11.95 meters in shot put and also finished ninth in the weight throw with a top throw of 9.60 meters. The Dutch will travel to Utica, NY next Saturday, December 11 for the Utica Holiday Classic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unionathletics.com/news/2021/12/4/mens-track-field-kicks-off-indoor-season-at-springfield.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos