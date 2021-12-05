Ajaz Patel third cricketer after Jim Laker, Anil Kumble to take 10 wickets in an innings





Mumbai-born New Zealand spinner AjazPatelon claimed all 10 wickets in the second Test against India on Saturday, becoming just the third bowler in cricket history to achieve this feat. AFP sport looks at all three memorable performances from England’s Jim Laker, India’s Anil Kumble and Ajax. Jim Laker (1956 v Australia in Manchester) The England off-spinner single-handedly led a loss to Australia in the fourth Ashes Test, won by the hosts by an innings and 170 runs at Old Trafford. Also read | Greatest cricket day of my life and it may always be that way, says Ajaz Patel Laker claimed all 10 Aussie wickets to knock out the tourists for 205 as he followed. He returned numbers from 10-53. He claimed 19 wickets in the match after taking nine to bowl Australia for 84 in response to the home side’s 459. The only other wicket went to left-arm spinner Tony Lock. Don Bradman said at the time that it was a feat that probably cannot be matched. Bradford-born Laker died on April 23, 1986, aged 64, but his 19-wicket fairy tale still shines in cricket stories. Anil Kumble (1999 against Pakistan in Delhi) The legendary Indian leg spinner turned against arch-rivals Pakistan in Feroz Shah Kotla to emulate Laker’s feat after more than four decades. Also read | Pretty special in career: Ajaz Patel on 10-wicket-haul He made an illustrious batting order in Pakistan – including Saeed Anwar, Inzamam Ul Haq and Mohammad Yousuf – look plain after the tourists were thrown out for 207, while chasing at 420 on day four of the second test. He got Wasim Akram as his last scalp to cause wild parties, and clippings of the moment are still shown on TV re-runs in India. Kumble later called the feat “one of my most cherished cricketing moments”. “Jumbo”, as he was affectionately known, ended his career as India’s leading wicket taker with 619 scalps. AjazPatel (2021 v India in Mumbai) The Kiwi spinner is the latest to join the illustrious ‘Perfect 10’ club while fooling the Indian batsmen in their own backyard at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Also Read |Cricketing fraternity greets Ajaz Patel’s 10-wicket-an-innings performance Ajaz, who left Mumbai with his parents for New Zealand in 1996, returned 10-119 to beat India for 325 in the first innings. He took down skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in front of ducks in a memorable bowling show he labeled “special” that hit his homeland. Kumble welcomed Ajax to the club, and the delighted 33-year-old later said he had often seen highlights of the Indian spider wizard’s heroism against Pakistan. Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: “Congratulations #AjazPatel on picking 10 wickets in an innings in Test cricket. It’s really special to achieve this rare feat at home away from home.” Watch the latest DH videos here:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ajaz-patel-third-cricketer-after-jim-laker-anil-kumble-to-take-10-wickets-in-an-innings-1057689.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos