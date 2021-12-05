Hockey: Ohio falls to Niagara 3-2 with a tough end in overtime





After nearly two weeks off from gameplay and a month away from its home ice cream, Ohio was unable to take the first of its two-game series against Niagara. It lost 3-2 in overtime on Friday night at Bird Arena. I think we deserve better, said Ohio coach Lionel Mauron. I thought we dominated for most of the game (and) I think we created a lot of chances. Those odds weren’t enough for Ohio as the game slipped off of it on Friday. The game came to an end, but Niagara was able to score more with the chances it presented. Friday’s game started slowly for both teams with little action at the start. A goal from Andrew Sacca with less than two minutes left in the first period kicked things off for Ohio, although Niagara took away this early lead when it scored with eight seconds left in the period. Niagara was able to respond to the plays Ohio made. It took advantage of coming out aggressively on the ice and staying that way throughout the game. Niagaras’ aggressiveness came as no surprise to Ohio. I knew they would be very aggressive in their gameplay, Mauron said. We need to get into our power play a lot more and that probably cost us the game in the end, but I think that’s just part of the game. Powerplay errors were a common problem for the Bobcats attack. They were one-for-five in the power play and couldn’t find the back of the net when they needed a score most. Unfortunately, we didn’t get good bounces on the power play, which would have been a different game if we had, Mauron said. I think we played well defensively, just a few bounces going their way. Ohio was successful on the penalty kill, forcing Niagara to go zero-for-three on his power plays. The Bobcats created a lot of stops on the defensive side, keeping the game close. Nick Erker is a player who has made a huge impact on the Ohios defense lately. On Friday, he helped prevent bigger plays from being played on Niagaras power plays. Erker also scored the Bobcats’ second goal, giving them the lead for most of the second period. Unfortunately, after Erkers’ goal, Ohio was unable to find the back of the net for the entire third period. In overtime, the Bobcats couldn’t stand a chance with the puck, as a Niagara goal sealed the game less than a minute into the five-minute overtime period. (In overtime) are three-to-three, Mauron said. You (have to) make quick decisions, unfortunately that was the wrong one and cost us the game. @Mariamonesii [email protected]

