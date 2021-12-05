Michigan vs. Iowa – Game Recap – December 4, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan ignored preseason forecasts, early polls, and most importantly, critics who thought the programs’ best days were long gone.

Instead, they wanted to prove everyone wrong. They did that on Saturday.

Hassan Haskins ran for two scores and broke an old school record leading No. 2 Michigan past Iowa 42-3, taking their first Big Ten title in 17 years and arguably the first playoff berth in school history.

We’ve defied all expectations,” said record-breaking Wolverines finisher Aidan Hutchinson after becoming the first defensive player to earn MVP honors. No one ever thought we could do this, especially this season and we did it in a dominant fashion.”

Earning the ring they’ve been looking for — and getting into position for their first national championship since 1997 was by no means easy. The Wolverines (12-1, No. 2 CFP) had to overcome a mid-season loss against in-state rival Michigan State and end the futility against Ohio State for a chance to end the drought of their conference title.

And then, during championship week, the entire state was shocked by the shooting that killed four high school students in Oxford, Michigan, including Tate Myre, a soccer player and wrestler. Michigan honored the victims of the school about an hour’s drive from campus by wearing a patch on their right shoulder with Myre’s No. 42 jersey and four hearts, one for each student who died in the school’s traditional Block O’ logo.

Myre’s family also joined the Wolverines midfield captains for the pregame coin toss and, perhaps fittingly, the Wolverines final score gave them 42 points.

It was Aidan who came up to me and wanted to dedicate this game to Tate Myre and yes, let’s do that,” that was huge, said coach Jim Harbaugh. Tate was a warrior… The best athlete in the school could have easily come out of that school and be the first, but you just know that while people were running from that fire, he ran into it. He’s a hero. I’m glad our players were sold to it.”

Resurgent Michigan (12-1, No. 2 CFP) has five straight wins and if it makes the playoff, as expected, an additional win would send it back to Indianapolis for an even bigger championship game in January.

The Hawkeyes (10-3, No. 13) lost their second title game in a row, preventing coach Kirk Ferentz from capturing his first conference crown since 2004. Iowa lost to Michigan State in the 2015 title game and it came on a night when both quarterbacks, Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla, struggled. They were a combined 19 of 37 with 175 yards and one interception.

Sometimes one thing leads to another, unfortunately there are such matches,” said Ferentz. They are not fun. I’m not sure if the score is completely representative of the two teams.”

This one was gone quickly.

Blake Corum made two cuts to the right and sprinted 67 yards to make it 7-0. On Michigan’s next offensive game, Cade McNamara lateral to Donovan Edwards and the freshman running back threw a perfect 75-yard TD pass to a wide open Roman Wilson for a 75-yard score and a 14-0 lead.

Iowa eventually answered with a 22-yard field goal, but the Hawkeyes attack couldn’t stay on the field.

Hawkins finally broke open the game with a 4-yard TD run midway through the third quarter, then sealed the win with a 1-yard run that gave him 20 rushing TDs in one season, one more than Ron Johnson had in his record-setting season 1968.

THE TAKE OUT

Michigan: After ending a losing streak to rival Ohio State and a 17-year title drought in the past eight days, the Wolverines are waiting to see where the CFP selection committee places in the four-team playoff race.

Iowa: It was a bitter end for a team that reached number 2 in October. Yes, Iowa won four in a row and got the help it needed from Minnesota to get to Indy. But the attack struggled tremendously and the defense eventually became exhausted.

STAT PACK

Michigan: Corum’s 67-yard run was the longest of his career and Edward’s TD pass came on the first pitch of his career. Corum had five carries for 74 yards and Haskins rushed 17 times for 56 yards. … Cade McNamara was 16 of 24 with 169 yards, a TD and an interception. … Hutchinson added another sack to his single-season school record, giving him 14. …Michigan defeated top-15 teams in consecutive weeks for the first time since 2003, recording their third season of 12 wins in school history (1905, 1997).

Iowa: Ended the first half by taking the game’s second pass, giving it a record-breaking 24th this season. The school record was set in 1986 and matched in 1987 and 2008. … The Hawkeyes defeated three ranked teams this season, but ended a run of six consecutive wins over Top 25 enemies. It was the second longest active streak in the FBS (Alabama, 11). … The Hawkeyes rushed 33 times for 104 yards.

NEXT ONE

Michigan: Will find out Sunday where the CFP selection committee placed it.

Iowa: Wait to see who and where will play in his bowl game.

——