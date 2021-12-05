Ashes 2021, cricket Australia vs England, first test, XI revealed, team, Brisbane, Gabba, latest news, team news, updates, Ollie Robinson, Tim Paine

Australians XI for the opening Astest match against England at the Gabba has been confirmed.

New captain Pat Cummins revealed at the official launch of the Test series that Travis Head had won the battle to bat at number 5, while Mitchell Starc will remain in the bowling attack amid suspicions surrounding his place on the side.

Australia XIDavid Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagney, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Head won a two-man fight with Usman Khawaja to hit in the middle after both players took form at the national level this season.

Meanwhile, Starc’s spot had reportedly come under pressure from Jhye Richardson, especially since cricket legend Shane called for Ward to drop the veteran paceman.

In other details, Cummins said he probably won’t open the bowling alley at Gabba, with Starc and Josh Hazlewood likely to get the new ball.

And while Cummins was happy to open the Australian XI, England captain Joe Root kept his cards close to his chest.

We’ve got all the options on the table (but) weren’t about to name a team just yet, Root said.

Well, I need to take a closer look at the forecast and how that pitch changes in the coming days.

But it’s a great place to play spin. It’s something to weigh up and consider, but weren’t in a position to make that call now.

It marks Cummins’ first game as skipper, while Alex Carey makes his debut at the Gabba as wicketkeeper, replacing Tim Paine.

BOLD SELECTION TWIST DELETED

Australia will scrap the four roster changes it is considering for the opening test match at the Gabba next week.

According to the courier post, new selects chairman George Bailey has decided not to start his tenure with shredding the blueprint, resisting the temptation to make some bold calls.

That means Travis Head will reportedly take last place in Australia’s batting order ahead of in-form Usman Khawaja.

The courier post claims it was a 50-50 call between Head and Khawaja, in which case the selectors decided to go for the younger player – in this case 27-year-old Head.

Alex Carey will put on the gloves in place of Josh Inglis, while Mitchell Starc will keep his place amid calls to replace him with Jhye Richardson.

Australia is holding on to Starc amid calls to have him dropped in hopes that he can play himself in some form for the second Test in Adelaide, where he is king with the pink ball.

Khawaja has reportedly lost the battle for not only the number 5 spot, but also the other opening spot besides David Warner, which goes to Marcus Harris.

AUSSI CHAT FREE HORRENDOUS

English pacesetter Ollie Robinson has chatted quite horribly to his Australian colleagues as he believes the tourists are a few weeks ahead of their preparations for this summer’s Ashes series.

So far, England’s preparation has been far from ideal with torrential rains in Queensland washing away most of the chances of getting away on an Australian wicket for Gabba next week.

Seven days of intended practice within the team after two weeks in quarantine were reduced to two and a few days in the nets.

However, Australia has had even less time, without meaningful red ball cricket since their players came home from the triumphant T20 World Cup last month.

Obviously it’s not ideal preparation, but as a group we feel like we made it with what we got, said Robinson ESPN’s cric info.

We feel in a good place and we feel ahead of the Aussies, which is the most important. They were at the World Cup and in quarantine so they are probably a few weeks behind us. We feel we have a good job in us since we’ve been here and hopefully that will give us a head start in the first test.

Robinson also labeled the on-field chat in Australia as appalling, admitting he would engage in verbal language in an attempt to mislead his rivals.

The Aussie chat is pretty awful if I’m being honest, so not really, he said. I don’t think as a person I could keep my head down if I tried. I’m definitely going to try and get under their skin and kind of upset them, batters and bowlers really.

If I can get them out of their rhythm they were winning so it’s something you’ll definitely see and hopefully we’ll come out on top.

ABSENCE OF PAIN WILL MAKE AUSTRALI STRONGER

England’s former fast bowler Steve Harmison has insisted that Australia no longer needs Tim Paines leadership and that his absence will be a major cause for concern for tourists than if he were there.

Pat Cummins and Deputy Steve Smith will replace Paine as captain, while Alex Carey will take over after the sexting scandal that rocked Australian cricket just weeks before the Ashes.

Joe Root might have chuckled a little after what Tim Paine said about him before the scandal surfaced, Harmison told betting india. But honestly, I don’t think the England squad will care too much or think too hard about the whole Tim Paine saga.

His absence probably makes Australia’s batting stronger and perhaps their fieldwork weaker, as Paine is a fantastic glove man. Alex Carey is a ready-made replacement who has been knocking on the door for a while and it won’t change things on the pitch too much – although I personally chose Josh Inglis, who looks like an excellent candidate.

Whether he will be just as nauseous or not, time will tell, but what it means. It wouldn’t have crossed their minds too much that he wouldn’t be involved.

The truth with Tim Paine in terms of his captaincy is that Australia no longer needed his leadership despite this scandal. He entered after Cape Town and brought a group to their knees, making sure that they both performed and behaved to the best of their ability and code of conduct. He did that very well. Now, at the end of 2021, Australia has come out the other way and is back on its feet. They have to go on without him.