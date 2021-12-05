Michigan storms to Big Ten title, eyes College Football Playoff

Indianapolis Now it moves on to the College Football Playoff.

Michigan, a week after beating rival Ohio State to win the Big Ten East Division, defeated Iowa 42-3 to win the Big Ten Championship in its first title game in front of a record crowd of 67,183. This is Wolverines’ first Big Ten title since 2004.

Michigan, now 12-1 and weekend No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, is guaranteed a spot in the Final Four. The teams and the ranking of the semi-finals will be announced on Sunday.

Blake Corum, who scored the Wolverines’ first touchdown on a 67-yard run, said he believes Michigan has staked a claim for the No. 1 ranking.

I think so 42-3, you say so, Corum said with a smile.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 42, Iowa 3

The Wolverines scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 1-yard run by freshman that Donovan Edwards trailed off with 1:25 left. The drive was set up by an interception by safety Caden Kolesar.

They played a great game, said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. They are just a very talented football team and they have performed extremely well. They have been consistent all season.

More:Watch: Michigan vs. Michigan Highlights Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game

We knew this game would be a big challenge to get into. I have a lot of respect for what they have done this season. I knew we had to do our best and do some things our way. And that clearly didn’t work out.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh finally defeated Ohio state in his seventh season and went on to win a Big Ten championship. It was here, at Lucas Oil Stadium in July during media days, that Harbaugh said his team would die trying to defeat the Buckeyes, who had dominated the last two decades of the series, including eight straight wins. Beat the Buckeyes, win a Big Ten crown, and have a shot at a national title. Mission accomplished.

There is no team I love more than this team, Harbaugh said. It’s just the way they approach it. They give the best of themselves every day. And then you just have that simple thing. No one ever thinks it’s that simple, but it is that simple. There’s a thousand other little things that go into it, but when you’re around a group of guys and you watch them make sure they’re doing their best, their very best, you know, every single day.

When the Michigan players walked to the locker room after the game, a number, two percent, chanted.”

The start of the year, the odds, whatever it was, we were two percent likely to win the Big Ten championship, said center Andrew Vastardis. Those were the preseason predictions. We believe in each other, we believe in ourselves, but there is always a little external motivation.

Harbaugh has built what many analysts have described as a balanced team, complete at all stages. Against Iowa, the Wolverines had six touchdowns, an interception and a blocked punt by receiver Cornelius Johnson, his second of the season, while keeping the Hawkeyes at their lowest point total this season. And edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who took part in the Heisman Trophy call after his three sacks against Ohio Stateset set a program-single season sack record, added another sack, his 14th on the season.

His teammates chanted Hutchinson for Heisman after the game. He has long been considered the heart and soul of this team.

Man, it’s just so cool to see my teammates so behind me and support me and do all that, Hutchinson said. That was such a cool moment. And man, it was so amazing just to see and experience that.

Quarterback Cade McNamara was 16-of-24 for 169 yards and one touchdown and an interception. He had a 5-yard touchdown pass for tight end Erick All. Hassan Haskins rushed for two touchdowns and set a one-season Michigan record with 20 rushed touchdowns. Both scores were created by big pass-plays from McNamara against tight end Luke Schoonmaker, whose catches went for 22 and 27 yards.

Edwards not only ran for a score, but threw for one, making contact with Roman Wilson on a 75-yard touchdown for the second score of the games.

More: Wojo: Wolverines pound their way to the Big Ten title, looking for moreWe had that play, Harbaugh said. That was prime time ready. It’s about seven weeks ready for prime time. Put him in first before he hurt his ankle. And when he came back, he started putting it back on and knew it was going to work.

We planned it early. As soon as we got into the left hash after the fourth game, we started executing that. And he never missed that pitch. Sometimes he throws it off his left, his right foot. He is always on the move and runs when he throws it. And it’s a dime every time.

The team will meet in Ann Arbor on Sunday to watch the College Football Playoff unveiling and discover their next step.

This has already been a championship season for Harbaugh.

We talked last night about how much more we can put into one game, the importance of one game, Harbaugh said. It’s a lot, yes, the championship, the chance to get to the playoffs. To walk past the sign we all walk past: “Those that stay will be champions.” To make that happen and make that happen.

Every man on the team in the team photo will be there as part of Big Tenchampion. We have a banner in Glick Fieldhouse that says Big Tenchampion. I just knew they would handle it because they give their best every day whatever they do.

[email protected]

Twitter: @chengelis