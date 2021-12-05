Sports
Summary: Minnesota Wild avoided embarrassing loss and defeated Toronto Maple Leafs in shootout
It had to be dramatic. This is the Minnesota Wild we were talking about, and they play the Toronto Maple Leaves on a Saturday night.
A game that we valued in the first half, and then we all got the crushing realization that hockey is sometimes real, like it ended in a shootout and the Wild was crowned victors…in the end.
Joel Eriksson Ek led the score with two assists to his name, while a handful of others managed to score a point. It was really wild.
The first period was initially treated with caution. Some timid moves were certainly the result of trying not to be too aggressive in the attacking zone for Toronto and then jumping on their consistent counter-attack. But that was all thrown out the window as the Wild continued to increase the odds. The Leafs certainly had some of their own highly dangerous attempts, but Minnesota was able to get theirs due to continued offensive pressure and slips through the open gaps left by the disconnect between the Leafs forwards and the Blues. line.
Throughout the first half of the game, it was the Wild who were able to continue to capitalize on the opportunities and score timely goals. First with an incredible shift from Brandon Duhaime to give Jordan Greenway the easy entry for his second of the season.
With a well-deserved one-goal lead en route into the second period, Minnesota remained under pressure and managed to score two more goals in quick succession to overwhelm the Leafs.
Although the Wild was certainly able to get those lucky bounces. I will always believe that this goal by Mats Zuccarello was completely on purpose, so dare not say it was a fluke or else I’ll keep posting about it until the day I’m a half-rotten corpse.
Zuccarello got his, and then Marcus Foligno was able to score a very emotional goal to give them enough kisses (maybe, oops) to feel confident for the rest of the match. (That was a mistake.)
I would always assume that teams usually bow out of games with such a big deficit, but we also need to know that as viewers of this Wild team, that no lead is really safe from an opponent and Toronto was able to returning to this unscoring three goals in the last nine minutes of the second period.
For the first time, the Leafs got their own lucky jumps to get on the board.
After that it was a simple series of mistakes that we have become way too used to from this team. The Wild essentially gave the Leafs some well-timed spells of the man advantage to work their way back to a draw through the easiest series of hockey games they’ve ever experienced. It’s frustrating when a team comes back ten times against your favorite when it was done by stupid penalties at stupid times and the end result is a few goals from a stupid team.
De Wild didn’t even have to make the eventual victory so dramatic. It was all their fault that it was even very close, and the Leafs capitalized on the other teams’ mistakes. It’s just going well, I think I’m getting this goal right out of the power play we’ve made from a few years of refueling. But kudos to the Wild as they took that equalizer steadily and came back strong in the third.
With about 60 percent of shot attempts on 5-on-5, Minnesota was able to lead the charge, unafraid of getting a fourth straight run. Keeping things calm, cool and controlled by a 5 on 3 chance that gave them some momentum that eventually led them to win that final shootout led by their two main offensive talents.
Of course, it was Kaprizov and Zuccarello that gave the Wild their sixth straight win and a heart-pounding finish that made it all worth it. My jaw hurts from the grinding of teeth during the tense moments, but now the Wild have two points from this clash of superpowers and I’m just dealing with a sore jaw.
Then the Wild move a little north to face the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.
Burning questions
What happens when two previously mediocre teams go head-to-head on hot streaks?
Well, it ends up being a battle that went back and forth like a seesaw on a playground. Domination of both sides in huge chunks by the play just to lead to a shootout. Both teams were just too hot to handle at times and came together like one of those scenes in Dragon Ball Z where the two energy beams collide dramatically.
Can they stop the Tavares-Matthews-Nylander line?
Well, that line only saw 2:05 of the ice tonight as Keefe only had to load his setup a little bit at the top. During that time they had a shot attempt on the ice, they won that battle 6-2… but they also scored a goal against them, so it was all for nothing.
All three of these players looked dangerous individually at times, but nothing combined to make the top-heavy effort worthwhile.
Will they be able to score enough goals past Campbell to win?
They won, but Campbell made some smart saves, with 37 saves on 40 shots. wowza. That number of pucks thrown at the net is the fourth most this season and is just four less than the highest stake.
In the end they got three in quick succession but the current Vezina candidate managed to close the door enough for the last half of this one.
