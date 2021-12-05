Women’s basketball pushes No. 5 Baylor to the Brink





Next game: in the state of Missouri 12/10/2021 | 19:00 WACO, Texas University of Missouri (8-1) women’s basketball fell to No. 5 Baylor (8-1) in a tight contest with a score of 70-68. The Tigers trailed no less than 11, but defeated the Bears 41-34 in the second half. Aijha Blackwell refilled the stats with 20 points and 16 rebounds. In the first half alone, Blackwell had 11 points and nine boards. The Bears led nine at the break after NaLyssa Smith scored on each of their last three possessions in the second quarter. The Tigers slowly ate away at Baylor’s lead in the third quarter and reduced it to four by the end of the period. Haley Troup single-handedly went 8-2 to start the fourth quarter, giving Mizzou the first lead of the night at 60-57. TURNING POINT When NaLyssa Smith hit a layup to make it 60, Blackwell took her fourth offense of the evening. A few belongings later, Blackwell was summoned to charge as she drove to the brink to end her night. Baylor completed a 12-0 run to bring the score to 69-60 for the Bears. However, the Tigers were not ready. Mizzou then struck out on his own with a three out Lauren Hansen , a short sweater from La Dazhia Williams and then another Hansen three. The 8-0 run brought the game to 69-68 with the Tigers trailing just one. Mizzou made two errors on Baylor and the Bears were only able to go 1-for-4 on their free throw attempts, but the Tigers’ last attempt didn’t go down. REMARKS Blackwell’s double-double was her sixth of the season and her second game of 20 points and 15 rebounds. Haley Troup finished the evening with 16 points while Hansen added 10 to give the Tigers three players in double digits. Troup also added six assists, one shy of her season and career height. Ladazhia Williams equaled her career high with five rebounds and added six points. Hayley Frank and Izzy Higginbottom each scored eight points in the loss. NEXT ONE Mizzou will return to action next Friday in the state of Missouri. Tipoff is set to start at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ in Springfield, Mo. FOLLOW THE TIGERS For the latest news on Mizzou Women’s Basketball, stay tuned to MUTIgers.com and follow the team @MizzouWBB (Twitter, Instagram, facebook).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mutigers.com/news/2021/12/4/womens-basketball-womens-basketball-pushes-no-5-baylor-to-the-brink.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos