Cincinnati beats Houston, likely heading for CFP





No. 4 Cincinnati once again settled matters. And now the Bearcats can only wait and see if the College Football Playoff selection committee thinks they are one of the top four teams in the country. The Bearcats improved to 13-0 by rolling 35-20 past number 21 Houston at home in Saturday’s American Athletic Conference championship game. The game was close for a while, until the Bearcats scored 21 runs early in the third quarter in just over four minutes. That flurry of action extended a tight 14-13 lead to a 35-13 lead, setting the crowds at Nippert Stadium on fire as they noticed their team got closer to making history by making the first Group of Five. program that the four team reached the play-off. Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder threw three touchdown passes against Houston in the American Conference Championship. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Cincinnati pulls out with third quarter uproar Houston looked like it could play the part of a spoiler at first, but the group Luke Fickells was up for the challenge. The Bearcats opened the second half with a 75-yard score aided by a questionable pass interference call to Houston on a fourth-down play in the red zone. That made it 21-13. And on the first game of subsequent possession, UC’s Joel Dublanko intercepted Houston quarterback Clayton Tune deep in UH ​​territory. Two plays later, Desmond Ridder threw his third touchdown pass of the game, this time to Alec Pierce, to make it 28-13. Houston then went three-and-out, and Jerome Ford broke open the score by completing a 42-yard touchdown run to make it 35-13. Alabama transfer Ford had a touchdown run of 79 yards in the first quarter and finished the game with 187 yards and two scores on just 18 carries. Those three touchdowns were scored in the span of 4:24. It was the sequence of events that should send the Bearcats to the national semifinals. Next College Football Playoff? Many were understandably skeptical that a Group of Five program would ever be included in the playoff field. Cincinnati was undefeated last season, but was ranked No. 8 in the latest CFP rankings. Story continues This year, however, a road win at Notre Dame helped give Cincinnati a resume boost. There were some close calls in the AAC game along the way, but the Bearcats just kept winning. And they played their best ball late in the year, beating SMU (48-14) and East Carolina (35-13) before beating a team from Houston that entered Saturday’s game with an 11-game winning streak. Still, it was reasonable to wonder if Cincinnati was really in a win-and-in situation. Oklahoma State was No. 5 in last week’s CFP rankings, and it wouldn’t have been far-fetched if the Cowboys had gotten past Cincinnati had they won the Big 12 title by beating No. 9 Baylor. But Baylor dramatically resolved the unrest in Arlington earlier Saturday. It was a huge result for Cincinnati’s CFP hopes, especially with the way No. 3 Alabama played against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC title game. With those two definitely in the top four, plus #2 Michigan if it takes care of Iowa in the Big Ten title game, Cincinnati then had to provide its own conference title game. Now that it did, Cincinnati should hear its name called out among the four playoff teams on Sunday.

