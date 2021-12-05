ECU’s Burgess unveils 2022 tennis slate





Kirstin Burgess (ECU Sports Information photo)

GREENVILLE, NC After returning to the courts for four tournaments during the fall season, the East Carolina women’s tennis team will play an all-double game schedule this spring, as announced by head coach Kirstin Burgess on Friday. “Given the youth and inexperience of our team, this could prove to be a very challenging program,” Burgess said. “However, I believe that if this team performs optimally, this schedule can put our program back on the university tennis map.” The Pirates open the season with three direct games away from home, including taking on Final Four entrant North Carolina 2021 in the season opener on January 18. The Pirates will then travel to Richmond for a few games, battling VCU on January 21 before a neutral ground game against AAC nemesis Temple on January 22. February brings the first home game since February 29, 2020, when East Carolina will host App State on February 5. The Pirates will have a quick turnaround when they head to Raleigh to face NC State on February 6. Carolina will end a series of matches against in-state foes by hosting UNCG on February 11 and traveling to UNCW on February 18. The Pirates will head straight from Wilmington to Coastal Carolina for a game on February 19. The Pirates head north for a pair of games that open in March and will face George Washington (March 8) and Maryland (March 9.). East Carolina welcomes Penn State on March 11 in Greenville and William & Mary on March 16. Purple and Gold will close out the month with three straight road races, battling NC Central (March 23), Davidson (March 26) and Charlotte (March 27). The final month of the season kicks off when ECU travels to Old Dominion on April 2. The Pirates celebrate Senior Day on April 9 with the last home game of the year when they host Campbell. The regular season will conclude on April 16 with a trip to Elon. After the regular season, ECU will go to Tulsa, Okla., for the AAC Championships. The league’s annual postseason tournament

starts on April 20 and runs until April 23. East Carolina has three players with double match experience in Alisa Diercksen, Alisha Hussain and Laura Becker. Diercksen is the most experienced side of the squad, with 44 wins in singles and 36 in doubles since the start of the 2017-18 season. Alisha Hussain made her pirate debut in the fall after arriving from Keizer University, where she led her team to the NAIA National Tournament Championship. Hussain was a NAIA First-Team All-American, winning 11-2 in singles and 12-3 in doubles. Like Hussain, Becker is in her first year in the purple and gold after going 9-5 in singles for Siena during the 2018-19 season. In addition to Diercksen, Hussain and Becker are Ines Bachir, Anne Lou Champion and Martina Muzzolon, all of whom made their collegiate debuts this fall. The trio will face their first double matches this spring. The team is complemented by Isabella Rivera Ortiz and Sofia Cerezo, who both signed their letters of intent this fall and will join the squad from January.

