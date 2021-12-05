Cobbins and Dietz Guide NDSU Past Bradley, 83-72





Next game: in Arizona 12/9/2021 | 8:30 PM CT ARIZONA LIVE STREAM Bison 1660 FARGO, ND Four bison reached double digits in the scoring column to help North Dakota State Bradley, 83-72, head into Scheels Center Saturday night. Ryan Cobbins scored her first double-double of the season with a career-high 24 points and season-best 10 rebounds. She shot 8-of-15 from the field and went 6-of-7 on the free throw line. Emily Dietz also contributed her first double-double of the season with a season-best 15 points and 11 rebounds. Kadie Deaton achieved a season high of 14 points, while Heaven Hamling poured 15 in it myself. NDSU (3-4) shot a season-best 50.8 percent from the field (30-59) and 72.2 percent from the free-throw line (13-18). In addition, the Bison drank a season-high 10 three-pointers on 18 attempts with six different players registering at least one. It marked the most triples the Bison have made in a single game since turning 16 against Green Bay on December 6, 2020. Bradley (3-3) controlled the pace and took a 22-16 lead after the first quarter. The Braves came out in the second frame and increased their lead to 15, 38-23, with 4:52 on the clock. The Bison responded by reducing the deficit to a few digits, 43-38, after a jumper and layup from Deaton. NDSU was left 43-38 in the break. De Bison came out of the break and fired back to steal the lead after Hamling tripled to make the score 51-49. The two teams then traded points to close the frame, with Bradley leading 57-56 after three quarters of the game. The Bison defeated the Braves in the quarter, 19-13. NDSU opened the fourth frame with an 8-0 run that ended with a Hamling layup to build a 67-59 lead with 6:31 left to play. The Bison then stole the momentum and extended their lead to double digits after Deaton knocked down a triple, 72-62, at 5:01 am. NDSU held off Bradley the rest of the way to secure his second home win this season, 83-72. The Bison will be back on the road at No. 7/11 Arizona (7-0) on Thursday, December 9. The tip is set at 8:30 p.m. CT at the McKale Center.

