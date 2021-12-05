Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide Claims SEC Football Championship With Seventh Consecutive Victory Over Georgia
ATLANTA — Some things don’t change, like Alabama’s mastery of Georgia and the Crimson Tide that spent another postseason in the College Football Playoff.
Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes and rushed for one more Saturday night to lead Alabama to a 41-24 defeat of No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Alabama (12-1) won against Georgia for the seventh straight, with four of those wins in Atlanta, either in the SEC championship game or in the national championship game. Nick Saban advanced to 4-0 against his former assistant, Kirby Smart, whose Bulldogs never had answers for Young and an Alabama foul that totaled 536 yards.
Saban said it was additional motivation for the Tide to be labeled an underdog in Saturday’s game.
“I think what these guys really wanted to win was more respect,” said Saban. “Not just the fact that they were underdogs, because I think we had a tremendous amount of respect for Georgia, their team and what they accomplished. But you guys gave us a lot of really positive rat poison. The rat poison you usually give us is usually deadly.” but the rat poison you released this week was tasty.”
Georgia’s defense, replete with future NFL first-round rosters and considered by many to be one of the best in college football in recent years, had allowed a total of seven touchdowns in 48 quarters. But Alabama scored three touchdowns in the first half, and what was a 24-17 half-time grew to 38-17 at the start of the fourth quarter when Jordan Battle took an interception back from Stetson Bennett from 42 yards for a touchdown.
The SEC title was Alabama’s sixth in the past eight years, and the Crimson Tide will return to the College Football Playoff for the seventh time in eight years, possibly as the No. 1 seed.
This was Alabama’s first time underdog in 92 consecutive games, dating back to a 38-10 win over Georgia in 2015.
It was Saban’s eighth win over a No. 1 ranked team, the most by any coach in the AP poll era, which dates back to 1936.
Young, who set an SEC championship record with 461 yards from total offense, passed for 286 of his 421 yards in the first half. Georgia (12-1) jumped out early to a 10-0 lead, but Alabama broke out for 24 points in the second quarter — the most points scored in any quarter in an SEC championship game.
As well as Young played, his offensive line was equally good. A week ago, Alabama struggled to protect Young in a 24-22 four-extra-time win over Auburn and was sacked seven times. But against a Georgia defense that had been stifling all season, Young repeatedly had clean bags to throw out the football.
And when he didn’t have a clean sack, he clambered around and made plays.
“It still goes back to the offensive line, did a very, very good job of enabling us to get the ball across the field and our receivers to be able to work in passing play, which we knew would be something that was going to be really important in this game,” said Saban. “So it really started up front.”
Alabama played the second half without one of its top receivers, John Metchie III, who suffered what Crimson Tide officials say is a torn ACL in his left knee in the first half and is expected to miss the College Football Playoff, sources told ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. But Jameson Williams shredded the Georgia secondary with seven catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns.
Bennett finished with 340 passing yards and three touchdowns, but was intercepted twice. Any chance the Dawgs had to make a comeback was foiled in the third quarter when they made two red zone trips and came away with zero points.
Georgia hadn’t been in a close game all season, and it showed when the Bulldogs fell behind on Saturday. They were unable to come up with defensive stops, failed to complete key runs on offense and never came up with a way to slow down Young, who convincingly staked his claim to the Heisman trophy.
As disappointing as Georgia’s loss was, the Bulldogs will still be part of the College Football Playoff. The official announcement comes from the selection committee at noon ET on Sunday.
