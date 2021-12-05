Historic Beavers season ends with a draw against Clemson





CORVALLIS, Or. The historic season of the No. 1 Oregon State men’s soccer team came to an end after it tied Clemson, 1-1, and fell 4-3 in the penalty round at Lorenz Field on Saturday. Oregon State ends the season with a 14-2-4 (7-1-2 Pac-12) record, taking its first Pac-12 title and appearing in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament in the program history highlighting the season. Beavers drew a record crowd for their last home game of the fall, with 1,415 fans in attendance. “We are disappointed. I thought we played well enough to continue. I thought we played well enough to continue in the regulations, I thought we played well enough to continue in overtime. cruel, but Clemson was a good team. asked some of our questions and I thought we answered them,” said head coach Terry Boss . “My overall feeling is gratitude for this group of seniors who started this journey with us in 2018 with nothing but a belief that this is possible and grateful for the fans who came out and supported this group. Just an overwhelming sense of gratitude It was magical in the stands to see how these young men inspire and bring hope,” said Boss. “Our guys said it best, our goal has always been to bring hope to a community. From that perspective, we achieved that. On the other hand, we are clearly devastated. We wanted to move forward and we thought we had the team to win the national championship.” Junior Sofiane Djeffal put the Beavers on the board in the 29th minute and found the net of red shirt senior Tsiki Ntsabeleng’s corner. The OSU defense held Clemson scoreless until the 84th minute, when the Tigers earned a PK goal. Over the course of the game, the Beavers allowed Clemson only three shots on target out of 12 shots taken. Junior Adrian Fernandez earned two saves and the Orange and Black marked six shots on target out of 22 shots in total, taking ten corners throughout the game. Djeffal, junior Gael Gibert and freshmen Nicklas Lund converted their penalties, but Clemson was able to advance and scored all four of their attempts.

