Ricky’s tennis preview and picks for the Davis Cup final between Russia and Croatia

Andrey Rublev of Russia. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

By Ricky Dimon

The 2021 Davis Cup all comes down to Russia and Croatia on Sunday in Madrid. Russia prefers to take the title by winning the singles matches, but the pressure is on as Croatia is likely to have a lead in the doubles.

(RUS) Andrey Rublev vs. (CRO) Borna Gojo

Rublev did just enough to help Russia win Group A in the Davis Cup Finals round-robin competition and eventually reach the semi-finals. The world No. 5 needed three sets (including a third set tiebreak against Mikael Ymer) in each of his two singles wins, while making up for a heavy loss to Feliciano Lopez by winning the doubles against Spain with Aslan karatsev. Despite a prolonged slump from his lofty standards, Rublev may have turned things around just in time for Sunday’s final. The 24-year-old picked up the pace to destroy Germany’s Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-0 in just 49 minutes in Saturday’s Russian semi-final.

Surprisingly given that Gojo is basically unknown on the main tour, this will be the second meeting between these two players. They also faced each other in the 2019 Davis Cup action, when Rublev threw 6-3, 6-3. Gojo has simply been the story of this year’s event thus far. The 23-year-old Croat defeated Australia’s Alexei Popyrin and Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the group stage, then defeated Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the semi-finals. Still, Rublev represents a steep step up in the competition and the Russians’ performance on Saturday should give him a huge boost for the final.

Dial: Ruble in 2

(RUS) vs. Daniil Medvedev (CRO) Marin Cilic



Medvedev and Cilic will face each other for the third time in their careers on Sunday. Although Cilic has lost both previous encounters, he will likely draw the confidence from having been competitive each time. The 33-year-old fell 6-4, 7-6 (7) at the 2019 Washington DC tournament before pushing Medvedev to five sets at Wimbledon this summer in a 6-7 (3), 3-6, 6- 3 , 6-3, 6-2 setback.

Daniel Medvedev of Russia. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

In any case, occupying the number 1 singles in the Davis Cup is a big challenge for everyone other than Medvedev and Novak Djokovic. Cilic defeated Australia’s Alex de Minaur and Hungary’s Zsombor Piros in three sets, but then lost to Jannik Sinner in a set and break-up in the quarter-finals and to Djokovic 6-4, 6-2 in the semi-finals. Medvedev is undefeated, not dropping a single set in victories over Emilio Gomez (Ecuador), Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain), Mikael Ymer (Sweden) and Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany). There is no reason to think that it will be any different for the world number 2 in the final.

Choice: Medvedev in 2

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains its own tennis website, the stand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.





