South Africa finishes 9th, Pakistan finishes campaign 11th in Junior Hockey WC | Hockey





South Africa defeated Korea 4-0 to finish ninth in the ongoing FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday. South Africa completely dominated the course of the match for ninth to tenth place. They scored four goals after a barren first two quarters through penalty corners by skipper Guy Morgan (35th, 47th minute), Trevor de Lora (47th) and Zenani Crow (53rd) to get their best result in the premier junior hockey tournament. For that match, Pakistani juniors demonstrated their talent of beating Poland 5-0 and finished 11th in the league. For Pakistan, the former Asian powerhouse, Rizwan Ali (2nd, 6th) converted two penalty corners, while Moin Shakeel (22nd), skipper Abdul Rana (30th) and Muhammad Hammadudin (43rd) were the other goalscorers. Earlier in the day, Canada defeated Chile 2-1 in a standings match to finish in 13th position. Canada scored two field goals via John Jacoby (40th minute) and Tanvir Kang (52nd minute) to take the narrow win in the play-off match for 13th-14th place. Chile’s only goal was scored in the 57th minute by Agustin Amoroso from a penalty corner. In the other standings match, former India player Harendra Singh-coached USA beat Egypt 3-0 on a penalty shoot-out to avoid the wooden spoon and finish their campaign in 15th place. The game went into a shoot-out after the US made a remarkable comeback from 0-2 to a draw in the final quarter. Tymen Kloen shone for the Americans by scoring two goals in the 53rd and 60th minutes to keep his side’s hopes alive. Both of Egypt’s goals were scored by Abdelrahman Elganayni in the first and 24th minutes. In the shoot-out, USA scored via Kloen, Finlay Quaile and Jaton Sharma, while Egypt missed their first three attempts to give the Americans their first win in the tournament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/hockey/south-africa-finish-9th-pakistan-end-campaign-on-11th-spot-in-junior-hockey-wc-101638635866280.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos