Seahawks vs. 49ers odds, line, how to watch, live stream: 2021 NFL picks, Week 13 predictions by proven model





Life was supposed to get better for the Seattle Seahawks with the return of starting quarterback Russell Wilson after retiring from the team, but the past three games have been anything but. Seattle will again try to straighten out this week against a San Francisco 49ers defense that has played much better in the last three games, all wins. The 49ers offense also clicked, racking up 423 yards in last weekend’s 34-26 win against Minnesota. You can see which team is ready to play on Sunday when youstream the game on Paramount+in selected markets. The kickoff for Seahawks vs. 49ers airs at 4:25 p.m. ET from Lumen Field. San Francisco is the favorite with three points in the last Seahawks vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is 45. In select markets, Sunday’s matchup can be seen live on CBS andstreamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium subscription. Paramount+now has membership tiers so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and more. The Premium subscription costs $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including numerous sports such as SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start and include the NFL on CBS,so sign up here now. How Seahawks vs. 49ers to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers date: Sunday 5 December

Seahawks vs. 49ers Time: 4:25 PM ET

Seahawks vs. 49ers TV channel: CBS

Seahawks vs. 49ers streaming:Paramount+ Week 13 NFL Picks for 49ers vs. seahawks Before you get a 49ers vs. Seahawks Choice, you must: see the model’s NFL predictions at SportsLine. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has risen nearly $7,100 for $100 players on the top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. The model enters Week 13 of the 2021 season with an incredible 131-194 run on the top-rated NFL picks dating back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for four of the past five years on NFL direct picks, beating more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times in that span. Anyone who has followed it is far away. For Seahawks vs. 49ers, the model predicts Seattle will cover the spread at home in more than 50 percent of its simulations. The last time Seattle was an underdog at home was on October 25 against New Orleans, when the Saints were the favorites by 5.5 points in a 13-10 win. Seattle has only been a house dog five times since early 2018. Since Chris Carson’s back injury in Week 4, the Seahawks have struggled tremendously to consistently run the ball. Seattle may choose to forgo establishing the run on Sunday, as the 49ers have grounded their last three opponents at 67 yards or less. Last week against Washington, the Seahawks finished as a team with just 34 rushing yards, but Wilson had 233 net passing yards in a two-point loss. According to the model, Wilson will barely pass 200 yards in Week 13, but he will throw two touchdowns. With San Francisco playmaker Deebo Samuel (groin) out for the game, the 49ers are unlikely to extend the lead, which should give Seattle a chance to hang around enough to cover the spread. How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS Now that you know what to choose, you can watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want.Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events including the NFL, SEC on CBS and many more.

