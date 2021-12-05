male vs. St. Xavier Live Updates, Scores, Highlights

It all comes down to this.

Since August, hundreds of teams across the Commonwealth have been battling week after week to get to where we are today. To be No. 1 Male vs. No. 2 St. Xavier for the largest prize in the largest ranking of Kentucky high school football.

Since Male held off the Tigers in a 28-21 win earlier this season, the two top teams in the state have been on a collision course for this highest-stakes rematch.

If you can’t make it to the game or even if you can follow our live blog for updates, insights and highlights from the grand finale of the high school football season.

22:37 Final: St. X 31, Men’s 21

St. X completes comeback for the second time in as many weeks as they upset the Male Bulldogs, 31-21, to take the 20216A state title.

22:27 Tigers with the dagger, lead 31-21 too late

Jack Sivori finds Mekhi Smith for the second time tonight for a score of 45 meters that could seal it with 1:52 left.

22:15 Male scores, still fighting in the fourth quarter

Nic Schutte and Vinny Anthony tie in for the second time tonight to get closer to St. X, who still lead it 24-21 with 5:21 left to play.

22:07 Tigers soar 24-13

Jack Sivori linked up with Mekhi Smith on a six-yard touchdown to make it a two-ball possession game over Male with 8:02 left.

21:56 End of 3Q: St. X 17, Man 13

St. X looks set to make another post-season comeback as the Tigers lead the Bulldogs 17-13 going into the fourth quarter.

21:47 St. X jumps ahead of Male

Jack Sivori finds Michael Duddy through double cover for the 26-yard scoring strike and puts St. X over Man 17-13 with 1:49 left in the third quarter.

21:32 St. X close the hole

St. X took their first possession of the second half, knocking in a 26-yard field goal to close the gap with Male, who still leads it 13-10.

9:08 Some rest figures for Bulldogs-Tigers

Here are a few stats updates for the first half of Male-St. X

21:02 Half time: Men 13, St. X 7

We have a one ball game at half time as Male leaned on the ground to finish the first half with a 13-7 lead. St. X to get the ball at the start of the third quarter.

20:47 Bulldogs regain lead

Nic Schutte had all day to find Dominic Vrbancic in the corner for a 19-yard touchdown to put Male back on his feet, 13-7 with 4:05 left.

20:33 Tigers take the lead

A two-yard trot for St. X quarterback Jack Sivori gave the Tigers a 7-6 lead over Male in the second quarter with 8:15 left in the half. The scoring play came after Mekhi Smith grabbed a one-handed grab on 3rd and 8th to set up the touchdown.

8:26 pm End of 1Q: Man 6, St. X 0

Man leads St. X 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, when Nic Schutte found Vinny Anthony on the Bulldogs’ first possession for a 88m touchdown.

Playing through pain

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go with the Schutte family. Male quarterback Nic Schutte suddenly lost his father last week. Here’s how the Bulldogs signal caller plans to handle it.

Renew old acquaintances

Hard to believe this will be the first ever match-up of these two Kentucky powerhouse programs in a state championship. But it’s certainly not the first time Male and St. Xavier have met on the field. If history is any indication, at least there are five good reasons to believe this version of Male-St. X could be an instant classic.

mate

Our sports staff has done Yeoman’s job this week to break all the corners around the 6A title game. We’ve tackled everything from examining the “three-headed snake” through which the offense of Male goes, to the corporate mindset that St. X adopts in the biggest game this show has played in years and a good, old-fashioned “story of the band” comparison among the state’s two best-ranked teams.

A great reunion

Both Paducah Tilghman and Belfry took rather unconventional paths to the final. By now you already know who won, but treat yourself to this great story by JL Kirven about the legacy these two programs brought into the Class 3Amatchup.

Can we choose them?

It’s our last chance of the 2021 season to try and get the action right. Look at our picks for the full complement of state championships this week, and see how it matches the Class A, first class,Class 2A, class 3A, class 4A and class 5A finals.

20:14 Video: Schutte finds Anthony before six

20:08 Man strikes first

Nic Schutte makes up for his earlier mistake and finds Vinny Anthony for an 88-yard TD strike. Man leads St. X6-0.

20:01 Man messes up first possession

Quarterback Nic Schutte took off from the shotgun, but dropped the ball onto the turf for St. X to recover.

19:42 Almost go time!

We’re about 10 minutes from kick-off and the crowd is pouring in nicely. Should be good tonight. Follow our live blog for on-the-spot analyses, highlights and updates.