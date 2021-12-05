Medvedev seals Russia victory over Germany in Davis Cup semi-final





Daniil Medvedev had just brought Russia into the Davis Cup final by sealing a win over Germany when he turned to the stands at the Madrid Arena and started pointing repeatedly at the hard field beneath his feet. He was here to stay another day in Madrid, leading Russia against Croatia for the most illustrious team trophy in men’s tennis. Cheers poured down from German fans and neutral Spaniards, but the world’s second-ranked player didn’t mind. In fact, he challenged them and stamped his foot defiantly before pumping his fist at the Russian contingent to take in their victory. Medvedev said it was just his teams’ way of celebrating in imitation of other team sports such as football, where the gesture of keeping calm has become popular. And if the public got it wrong, so be it. We have a joke in the team when we practice or play cards, I have seen football players like Cristiano (Ronaldo) do it, we say calm, calm, calm, said Medvedev. So I decided to celebrate and everyone started whistling… I’m just really glad we could still be there on Sunday. Medvedev swept Jan-Lennard Struff aside 6-4, 6-4 to seal the Russian victory on Saturday after Andrey Rublev won the opening single against Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-0. Germany won the doubles when Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz defeated Aslan Karatsev and Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to make it 2-1. Croatia awaits Russia after Serbia’s elimination of Novak Djokovics on Friday. Russia and Croatia are aiming for a third Davis Cup title. Croatia is a very strong team, it has always been at the Davis Cup, said Medvedev. I don’t expect anything easy, so we’ll have to do our best to have our chances of winning. Medvedev reaches the final, where he has to face Croatia’s No. 1 Marin Cilic, after not dropping a single set during the tournament. With four players in the top 30, Russia was a favorite against a German team that played without star Alexander Zverev. The reigning US Open champion had little trouble dominating his serve against Struff, and it seemed only a matter of when he could pounce on a mistake by the German. Struff clung to Medvedev until he dug into a 0-40 hole at 4-4 in the first set. He saved two breakpoints before sending an approach shot into the net to fall behind. Medvedev then easily held his serve to take a one-set lead. Medvedev pushed through his lead after a break at 3-2 in the second set. Fifth-ranked Rublev had shown weakness in the past week. He lost to Spanish 40-year-old Feliciano Lpez and had to play three sets to beat Ecuadorian Roberto Quiroz and Swede Elias Ymer. It only took him 50 minutes to take out Koepfer. Rublev batted in six aces to gain a set advantage. Koepfer quickly faded and gave up breaks in his three service games of the second set as Rublev rode to victory. The Russian team is officially called RTF (Russian Tennis Federation) in the competition amid the ongoing doping suspension in international sport. ____ More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/sports-tennis-russia-madrid-europe-b4665107fe5e86816fd3798b0f2832c5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos