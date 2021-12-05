Two Overtime Wins Earn BC Womens Hockey Weekend Sweep of Maine





The Boston College Womens Hockey isn’t quite back in their early season form yet, but they were able to stop the bleeding this weekend thanks to a pair of overtime wins over the Maine Black Bears. The Eagles names Overtime match on Friday afternoon 4-3 before scoring a late equalizer and winning in OT on Saturday by a score of 2-1. After losing 7 of their last 9 matches, BC really had to find a way to get back into the win column, however possible. Playing Maine in Orono was a tough way to do it because despite the Black Bears record under 500, Maine has been playing better lately and that against some pretty tough competition. The Eagles had much of the game under control on Friday, taking a 2-0 lead in the first period and a 3-2 lead in the third after Maine tied the score midway through the game. But the Black Bears tied things up again with about six minutes left in the regular season, forcing the Eagles to regroup in overtime. Fortunately, Hannah Bilka was there with an amazing individual effort to take the win for BC just 27 seconds into the extra frame. The Eagles defeated Maine on Friday 37-27, one of their better shot differences in a few weeks, but Saturday afternoon’s game didn’t go down too well for BC as Maine turned the tables for a 40-27 shot count on the Eagles on to put. The Black Bears scored early in the first period to take a 1-0 lead and so the game would go on for some 59 minutes. Bilka again played the hero to bring the game to 1-1 with just a minute and switched to play, sending a rebound over the sprawling Maine goalkeeper for the score. In overtime, the Eagles found another winner, their fourth winner in as many overtime attempts this season this time on Kelly Browne’s stick. Browne shot the puck into the corner from the face-off spot for the winner, and the Eagles took the 2-1 victory. The Eagles have one game to go before entering the winter break. Boston College hits the road again, this time to Burlington to take on the Vermont Catamounts this Friday at 2 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bcinterruption.com/boston-college-bc-eagles-womens-hockey/2021/12/4/22817733/boston-college-bc-eagles-womens-hockey-final-scores-4-3-and-2-1-sweep-maine-black-bears-browne-bilka The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos