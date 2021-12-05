Sports
Four Sooners Place at Cliff Keen
Day 2| All day | Las Vegas Convention Center| Las Vegas, Nev.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Wrestling in Oklahoma placed four on the podium at the 2021 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational on Saturday as Jake Woodley (4th), Darrien Roberts (5th), Mitch Moore (6th), and Justin thomas (7th) all seeded to the Sooners (2-1, 2-0 Big 12) in a field with 10 NWCAranked programs.
“We won some exciting games and there were a few games we dropped that we shouldn’t have,” said head coach Lou Rossellic. “Ultimately, we have to get better and bring more intensity to the training and competitions. If we can do that, we will continue to make progress.”
number 6 Jake Woodley (11-2) came in the day as the only Sooner left in the championship after a 3-0 on Friday. The redshirt senior lost his opening game in a top-10 match to Nebraska’s Eric Schultz.
He would bounce back quickly and take a 5-4 decision win in his next fight thanks to a takedown with less than a minute to go. He was defeated by No. 13 Thomas Penola of Purdue in a close game that was decided by only one point.
no. 18 Darrien Roberts (11-3) won three of his four games on Saturday en route to fifth place. The highlight of his day came in the form of a second period pin (4:59) from Utah Valley’s Jacob Armstrong with just one second left in the period.
It was Roberts’ second pin of the season and the fourth of his career. It also marked the second time that the two faced this tournament, the first being their opening game on Friday.
At 149 pounds, No. 16 Mitch Moore (8-5) took sixth in a loaded weight class with more top wrestlers than any other division. Moore defeated one of those ranked opponents when he took an 11-7 decision win over Cal Poly’s No. 15 Legend Lamer in his second game on Saturday.
In the fifth place match against No. 6 Stanford’s Jaden Abas, Moore was well on his way to victory 12-3 when he had to withdraw due to injury and then took sixth place.
“Mitch Moore was on fire, beat a top-15 man and had another one he beat before he got the injury,” said Rosselli. “He did some really good things today and really brought the intensity we’re looking for.”
no. 17 Justin thomas (6-3) won his opening match of day two in the dying embers of his fight with Oregon State No. 14 Hunter Willits. He tossed the Beavers wrestler on his back with just three seconds left to earn a takedown and a four-point near-fall to secure the win.
He then lost his next match to No. 16 Wyoming Jacob Wright, but quickly recovered with another dramatic win. One point below Navy’s Andrew Cerniglia, who went into the third period and started on top, Thomas only let go of his opponent to knock him down again to take enough points to come out on top. The win gave him seventh place in the tournament.
Joe Grello(2-3) had just one game on day two for the Sooners, wrestling against Harvard’s No. 17 Philip Conigliaro. If he made a 4-0 decision, he would lose.
The team finished eleventh with 57.5 points, despite not having a full roster.
The Sooners now set their sights on their first home duo of the season with Bedlam at Lloyd Noble Center next Sunday. Sooners fans can purchase tickets at SoonerSports.com/buytickets or by calling the athletics clock at (405) 325-2424.
End result
125
Red shirt freshman Jack Creamer
- Champion. Round 1 – No. 15 Devin Schroder (Purdue) Won By Tech Fallover Jack Creamer (Oklahoma), (TF 17-2)
- cons Round 1 – Antonio Lorenzo (Cal Poly) won by key decision overJack Creamer (Oklahoma), (Maj. 14-1)
141
Red Shirt Junior Zack Zeamer
- Champion. Round 1 – No. 8 Chad Red (Nebraska) won by decisionZack Zeamer(Oklahoma), December (8-4)
- cons Round 1 -Cole Matin (Michigan) won by decision over Zack Zeamer (Oklahoma), (Dec. 6-2)
149
Senior Mitch Moore – Sixth place
- Champion. Round 1 – Mitch Moore (Oklahoma) won by fall over Sam Turner (Nebraska-Kearney), (Fall 1:39)
- Champion. Round 2 – Mitch Moore (Oklahoma) won in tie-breaker – 1 over Oregon State Cory Crooks, (TB-2 2-1)
- Champion. Round 3 – No. 2 Sammy Sasso (state of Ohio) won by key decision over Mitch Moore (Oklahoma), (May 12-0)
- cons Round 4 – Mitch Moore (Oklahoma) won by decision over Christopher Sandoval (Northern Colorado), (13-8)
- cons Round 5 – Mitch Moore (Oklahoma) won by decision over No. 15 Legend Lamer (Cal Poly), (Dec 11-7)
- Cons Semifinals – No. 11 Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) won by decision over Mitch Moore (Oklahoma), (Dec. 3)
- 5th Place Match – No. 6 Justin Abas (Stanford) Won by Medical Forfeit Over Mitch Moore (Oklahoma), (MFK 4:33)
157
graduated student Justin thomas – Seventh place
- Champion. Round 1 –Justin thomas (Oklahoma) won by technical fall over Jaxon Garoutte (Utah Valley), (TF 19-2)
- Champion. Round 2 – Dazjon Casto (The Citadel) won by decision overJustin thomas (Oklahoma), (Dec. 3)
- Disadvantages Round 1- Justin thomas (Oklahoma) won by decision over Trevor Tarsi (Harvard), (December 8-2)
- cons Round 2- Justin thomas (Oklahoma) won by key decision over Adam Santoro (Cornell), (Maj. 9-0)
- cons Round 3 – Justin thomas (Oklahoma) Won by No. 14 decision Hunter Willits, Oregon State, (December 9-3)
- Cons Round 4 – No. 16 Jacob Wright (Wyoming) won by decision over Justin thomas (Oklahoma), (Dec. 5-3)
- 7th place match – Justin thomas (Oklahoma) won by decision over Andrew Cerniglia (Navy), (December 8-7)
165
graduated student Joe Grello
- Champion. Round 1 – Matthew Malcom (Nebraska-Kearney) won by decisionJoe Grello(Oklahoma), (Dec. 8-2)
- Disadvantages Round 1 – Joe Grello(Oklahoma) won by decision over Tanner Cook (SDSU), (Dec 4)
- cons Round 2 – Joe Grello (Oklahoma) won by decision over Cooper Voorhees (Wyoming), (December 8-3)
- Cons Round 3 – No. 17 Philip Conigliaro (Harvard) won by decision over Joe Grello (Oklahoma), Dec. 4–0
174
Red Shirt Senior Anthony Mantanona
- Champion. Round 1 – Anthony Mantanona(Oklahoma) won by fall over Billy Higgins (Nebraska-Kearney), (Fall 1:32)
- Champion. Round 2 – No. 15Gerrit Nijenhuis (Purdue) won by decision overAnthony Mantanona(Oklahoma), (Dec. 8-6)
- cons Round 2 – Albert Urias (CSU – Bakersfield) won by decision over Anthony Mantanona (Oklahoma), (6-4) Dec.
184
Junior Darrien Roberts – Fifth place
- Champion. Round 1 –Darrien Roberts (Oklahoma) won by decision over Jacob Armstrong (Utah Valley), (December 4-2)
- Champion. Round 2 – Darrien Roberts(Oklahoma) won by decision over Luke Rada (Harvard), (Dec 5)
- Champion. Round 3 – Ohio State Kaleb Romero won by decision Darrien Roberts (Oklahoma), (Dec. 3)
- cons Round 3 – Darrien Roberts (Oklahoma) won in sudden win over Austin Eldredge (Nebraska-Kearney), (SV-1 10-8)
- cons Round 4 – Darrien Roberts (Oklahoma) won by fall over Jacob Armstrong (Utah Valley), (Fall 4:59)
- cons Semi-final – No. 20 Jonathan Loew (Cornell) won by decision win Darrien Roberts (Oklahoma), (Dec. 5-2)
- 5th place match – Darrien Roberts (Oklahoma) won by medical forfeit on No. 23 Travis Stefanik (Princeton), (MFF)
197
Red Shirt Senior Jake Woodley – Fourth place
- Champion. Round 1 –Jake Woodley(Oklahoma) won by fall over Connor Rossi (Sacred Heart), (Fall 2:22)
- Champion. Round 2 – Jake Woodley(Oklahoma) won by key decision over Oregon State Jarrad Dixon, (Maj. 16-6)
- Champion. Round 3 – Jake Woodley (Oklahoma) Won by Decision No. 21 Jacob Cardenas (Cornell), (December 6-2)
- Champion. Semifinals – #10 Eric Schultz (Nebraska) won by decision over Jake Woodley (Oklahoma), (Dec. 6-2)
- Disadvantages Semi-Finals – Jake Woodley (Oklahoma) won by decision over Luke Stout (Princeton), (Dec 5-4)
285
Red shirt sophomore Josh Heindselman
- Champion. Round 1 –Josh Heindselman (Oklahoma) won by decision over Jayden Woodruff (Utah Valley), Dec. 4
- Champion. Round 2 – No. 21 Gary Traub (Oregon State) Won In Sudden VictoryJosh Heindselman (Oklahoma), (SV-1 3-1)
- Disadvantages Round 1- Josh Heindselman (Oklahoma) won by decision over Jacl Delgarbino (Princeton), (December 4-2)
- Disadvantages Round 2 – Riley Smith (Navy) won by decision over Josh Heindselman (Oklahoma), (Dec. 3)
