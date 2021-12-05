Four Sooners Place at Cliff Keen

2021 Cliff Keen Invitational 2021 Cliff Keen Invitational Day 2| All day | Las Vegas Convention Center| Las Vegas, Nev.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Wrestling in Oklahoma placed four on the podium at the 2021 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational on Saturday as Jake Woodley (4th), Darrien Roberts (5th), Mitch Moore (6th), and Justin thomas (7th) all seeded to the Sooners (2-1, 2-0 Big 12) in a field with 10 NWCAranked programs.

“We won some exciting games and there were a few games we dropped that we shouldn’t have,” said head coach Lou Rossellic . “Ultimately, we have to get better and bring more intensity to the training and competitions. If we can do that, we will continue to make progress.”

number 6 Jake Woodley (11-2) came in the day as the only Sooner left in the championship after a 3-0 on Friday. The redshirt senior lost his opening game in a top-10 match to Nebraska’s Eric Schultz.

He would bounce back quickly and take a 5-4 decision win in his next fight thanks to a takedown with less than a minute to go. He was defeated by No. 13 Thomas Penola of Purdue in a close game that was decided by only one point.

no. 18 Darrien Roberts (11-3) won three of his four games on Saturday en route to fifth place. The highlight of his day came in the form of a second period pin (4:59) from Utah Valley’s Jacob Armstrong with just one second left in the period.

It was Roberts’ second pin of the season and the fourth of his career. It also marked the second time that the two faced this tournament, the first being their opening game on Friday.

At 149 pounds, No. 16 Mitch Moore (8-5) took sixth in a loaded weight class with more top wrestlers than any other division. Moore defeated one of those ranked opponents when he took an 11-7 decision win over Cal Poly’s No. 15 Legend Lamer in his second game on Saturday.

In the fifth place match against No. 6 Stanford’s Jaden Abas, Moore was well on his way to victory 12-3 when he had to withdraw due to injury and then took sixth place.

“ Mitch Moore was on fire, beat a top-15 man and had another one he beat before he got the injury,” said Rosselli. “He did some really good things today and really brought the intensity we’re looking for.”

no. 17 Justin thomas (6-3) won his opening match of day two in the dying embers of his fight with Oregon State No. 14 Hunter Willits. He tossed the Beavers wrestler on his back with just three seconds left to earn a takedown and a four-point near-fall to secure the win.

He then lost his next match to No. 16 Wyoming Jacob Wright, but quickly recovered with another dramatic win. One point below Navy’s Andrew Cerniglia, who went into the third period and started on top, Thomas only let go of his opponent to knock him down again to take enough points to come out on top. The win gave him seventh place in the tournament.

Joe Grello (2-3) had just one game on day two for the Sooners, wrestling against Harvard’s No. 17 Philip Conigliaro. If he made a 4-0 decision, he would lose.

The team finished eleventh with 57.5 points, despite not having a full roster.

The Sooners now set their sights on their first home duo of the season with Bedlam at Lloyd Noble Center next Sunday. Sooners fans can purchase tickets at SoonerSports.com/buytickets or by calling the athletics clock at (405) 325-2424.

