Live Cricket Score – India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 3, Mumbai

DAY 3 – LIVE BLOG

Live Score Updates New Zealand 62-10 & 140-5 (45 Ov) Rachin Ravindra 2 (23) India 325-10 & December 276-7 Axar Patel 10-2-42-1 Day 3: Stumps – New Zealand needs 400 runs

Axar got rid of Mitchell © BCCI

STUMPS: NZ 140/5, 399 . course

Nicholls, who got lucky, managed to end the day in New Zealand with half their side down. The result now seems like a formality, but New Zealand will try to make India work hard for the result. Join again tomorrow to see all the action.

Blundell’s run out for 0

New Zealand is now falling apart. Blundell knocks out one straight to the middle, calling for a nonexistent single. He is sent back by Nicholls and the throw goes to the keeper’s end, leaving Blundell far short despite a full dive.

Axar ends Mitchell’s stay

He went for one big shot too many. He had vowed Axar for a six in the over but tries another but is ready in the air presenting an easy catch in the deep end. Falls to 60 as India continues to dominate.

Fifty for Mitchell!

A great knock from Mitchell so far, reaching his milestone with 76 balls. He’s shown he can take on India’s best spinners and knock them out when needed, and he’s given NZ’s batters a template to approach an innings in India.

Shaving smooth for Mitchell

Ashwin almost had his fourth with Mitchell being rated LBW, but his ratings and reps confirm a thin inside.

Taylor is leaving too

He hit every ball swinging, missed a few, but kept swinging. Ashwin does it in flight and he gives a simple catch as he tries to drag it out of the ground. Third for Ashwin!

Ashwin strikes again

Will Young is caught with the short leg. He, along with Mitchell, had successfully played a few loft shots against India’s spinners. But that joy is short-lived. He falls for 20.

TEA: New Zealand 13/1, trail through 527

An early tea was taken with the Spider cam broken in the middle. But India has struck even in that short period of time. Another big question for New Zealand.

Ashwin strikes early

Latham is brought in by someone who went straight from the wicket. He is stuck in the front, but decides to look in vain.

Target 540 for NZ as India explains

14/225 for Ajax! He took the best ever match against India in Test cricket! The last wicket is a caught and bowled to get rid of Jayant Yadav, after which India declares itself. Axar remains undefeated at 41 but now NZ has about 40 minutes before tea break.

Lead ticks past 500

All the batters from India come out with a lot of aggression, that explanation may not be far away. India loses to Saha during these big hits but they keep going even if Ravindra gets his third.

Rachin gets Kohli!

It comes from a short ball, Kohli had a lunge and tries to cut the offside, but gets an inside edge on the stumps. He falls for 35.

Not for long… No 13 for Ajax!

Shreyas Iyer hit Somerville for some big sixes but he was beaten twice by Ajaz and one of them also resulted in a stump as he dragged his foot marginally over the line. India leads with 474, losing their fourth.

Finally a non-Ajaz wicket!

Shubman Gill falls softly and gives Rachin Ravindra his first Test wicket. Gill just punches a short ball straight to short cover, and walks away from three short half a century.

50 stand between Kohli and Gill

The duo go after Somerville and Kohli knocks him out for a six over midwicket to reach the milestone.

LUNCH: India 142/2, led by 405

Another fine session for India adding 73 runs and taking the lead past 400. The only other wicket opportunity in New Zealand other than Ajaz seemed to be the short ball tactic against Gill from the round wicket. But he managed to stay inside, albeit uncomfortably.

NZ lost a review…

Ajaz was looking for his 13th and could have had Kohli in much the same way as the first innings. But this time there seems to be a clearer inside and the decision remains on the pitch.

12th for Ajaz!

He gets Pujara in the next over with a sharp turner, the edge wears low to the first slip and he falls three of his fifty. Ajax continues its dream run!

Almost a 12th for Ajaz!

Pujara is saved by a whisker. He’s been dishing out LBW, but seems to be thinking of an inside edge. But replays confirm that it was indeed toad first. But the ball tracker shows the ball bouncing over the stumps! Pujara survives, at 47.

11th for Ajaz!

Mayank lofts him offside for a six and tries to repeat it, but this time he goes out in the deep end. Ends a fine test for Mayank as he finishes with 62, to bolster his 150 in the first innings.

Fifty for Mayank!

The opening score of 100 runs has also risen, and Ajaz puts in another sharp return chance with Mayank at 58. He got his right hand for a powerful hit, but can’t hold it.

India race road; Mayank survives on review

Tim Southee thought he had Mayank LBW, but the review proves there was an inside edge. This follows a morning full of limits for both batters, who are now in their forties.

The day after history…

Could it have finally sunk in for Ajaz Patel, who has produced what could arguably be called one of the finest individual performances in test cricket. It is a moment to celebrate, and within that there were many threads to unfold.

And we wait after that to see how India will fare after taking a big lead. Day 3 updates are coming.

