Live score updates from Iowa vs. Michigan in Big Ten Championship game

FINAL Michigan 42, Iowa 3

It is over.

1:25.4Q Michigan 42, Iowa 3.

Seriously, can we get a running clock?

5:24/4Q Michigan 35, Iowa 3.

Wave the white flag.

8:21/4Q All that’s left is the final score.

Michigan tries to find the end zone again.

11:49/4Q This one is over.

Iowa gets a punt blocked. Michigan within 10 now.

END 3Q Michigan 21, Iowa 3.

Wolverines should just play defense for the rest of the game. Easy win.

1:10/4Q Lots of yards, but no points on Alex Padilla’s first drive.

Hawkeyes stops in the red zone again after being moved 60 meters. A field goal would have technically put Iowa down two times lower than three, but scoring a TD was really the only option to actually stay in the game. We’re almost done here.

8:23/3Q Michigan 21, Iowa 3

Too easy for the Wolverines. 10 plays, 82 yards, 5:04 time elapsed. Hassan Haskins finishes it off with a 4-yard TD run. Here comes Alex Padilla.

10:20/3Q Looks like Iowa is changing slightly below the middle.

13:27/3Q First one down, then a wall.

Iowa is punting again. shock absorber.

HALF Michigan 14, Iowa 3

Iowa’s defenses have tightened after giving up the big pieces. But Iowa’s transgression didn’t help. Caleb Shudak’s miss prevents this from being technically a one-score game. Hawkeyes gets the ball out of the half.

1:21/2Q No change in QB as Iowa defense stops again

Spencer Petras is still in the game despite taking a big hit on the non-targeting call. Iowa’s defense allows Michigan to get around midfield before it stiffens.

5:00/2Q We’ve done this before.

Iowa defense comes to a halt, Iowa offense does nothing with great fielding position, Tory Taylor backs Michigan. Then repeat.

In other news…

9:08/2Q Flush and repeat for Iowa’s violation

First a down, then three plays that go nowhere, then a punt. Michigan has a backup, but does it really matter if the Hawkeyes can’t find an offensive life?

11:03/2Q Iowa defense takes hold.

Three and out after Tory Taylor deeply supported the attack in Michigan. Charlie Jones loses seven on the point return, but then takes a first down on the first game. Hawkeyes to Michigan territory.

END 1Q Jack Campbell gives Iowa his first breakthrough.

Tipped pass goes straight into the linebacker’s hand. But the Hawkeyes are fast third and long when the quarter ends. Must do something with this gift. That’s Iowa’s 23rd interception this season, tying a school record.

1:26/1Q Michigan 14, Iowa 3

Iowa gets on the board, but that still feels like a win for Michigan. A nice offensive move, with key contacts with Sam LaPorta and Charlie Jones, disappears once the Hawkeyes score a goal. Caleb Shudak drills the 22-yard attempt.

5:27/1Q Michigan 14, Iowa 0.

Iowa’s halfback pass didn’t work. Michigan did it, great. Donovan Edwards to Roman Wilson for a 75-yard TD. That’s 142 yards from Michigan’s last two games. Iowa climbs early.

6:00/1Q Iowa’s second run is much less successful.

A three-and-out. Two passes that had no chance, plus another short run from Tyler Goodson. He already has seven carries, but for only 12 yards. Wolverines are about to get the ball back again.

6:38/1Q Michigan 7, Iowa 0.

Well, that didn’t take long. Michigan quickly wins the Iowa missed FG on Blake Corum’s 67-yard TD run. Quarterback Cade McNamara with lots of blocking efforts in the field Not a good time for Iowa to allow the longest run of the year.

Iowa already with adversity to hinder.

8:35/1Q Hawkeyes wastes a great opening drive.

Oh, how close Iowa was to an early hit. Halfback pass from Gavin Williams to Monte Pottebaum is just long. But disaster ensues. Tyler Goodson batted for a big loss on third and 3, then Caleb Shudak missed a chipshot. Haven’t seen much of the reliable kicker this year.

Michigan is taking over on its own 20.

10:55/1Q First to Sam LaPorta, then a large PI.

Some early conversions for the Hawkeyes. Iowa in the territory of Michigan. Still struggling to get Tyler Goodson going.

13:45/1Q Riley Moss makes the first big play of the night in Iowa.

Hassan Haskins finished in third place thanks to a great move from the former Ankeny Centennial star. Spencer Petras now on the field.

7:17 PM Iowa wins toss, postpones.

Hawkeyes will put their defense on the field first. Kick next.

19:09 Closing at kick-off.

With Michigan playing for a playoff berth, the Wolverines unsurprisingly dominated much of the pregame conversation on FOX. Charles Woodson doesn’t hide his Michigan roots, but Iowa did get a pick of former Hawkeyes standout Bob Stoops. Big E also shows Iowa’s love on the air.

Hawkeyes is about to take the field. Kick-off soon.

6:26 PM More good news on Iowa’s reserves.

17:58 Your first pre-game health update.

5:30 PM The first Hawkeyes trickle out of the locker room.

