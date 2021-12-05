WTA’s decision to suspend events in China is groundbreaking | tennis news

When the legendary Billie Jean King declared that the WTA Tour was on the right side of history, she was referring not only to the history of men’s or women’s tennis, but to the entire network of professionalized sports. The WTA’s decision to suspend Tour events in China over the Chinese establishment’s refusal to respond to tennis pro Peng Shuais’ allegations of sexual assault by former Chinese Vice Prime Minister and IOC member Zhang Gaoli is set for more ways a dealbreaker than can sum up today.

Perhaps we shouldn’t get into the financial aspects of the decision just yet, as it’s exactly what the WTA seems to have set aside by putting its athlete first. Not a superstar, not even the biggest name in her own country, nor the pusher of any brand, just one of their own.

A former world No. 1 in doubles and top 20 in singles, Shuai Peng won the last of her 23 titles in doubles in 2019 before Covid struck. Her current ranking is 193 in singles and 309 in doubles. All the WTA asked for was that Peng’s complaints be dealt with, that a grievance mechanism be put in place, and that the WTA be allowed to talk to Peng sitters.

Announcing the suspension of events in China, which Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said had the support of the board of directors, players and sponsors, WTA said: “While we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts whether she is free and safe.” and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation. To make this possible, suppressing Pengs’ words and voice and brushing under the carpet allegations of sexual assault by powerful people would be a huge setback to its core principles.

Within a few short paragraphs, the dignity and rights of the female athlete were placed above the main pillars on which modern professional sport rests: financial growth, appreciation, marketability. This approach can apply to the rights of all athletes and goes beyond the commercial and covers respect, safety of the person and freedom of expression.

The most lucrative and prominent women’s sports organization around the world has sent out a powerful message: this is who we are and this is what matters to us. It is a precedent that others will find very difficult to match. The ethical moorings of professional sport are built on sand that could easily be washed away by the first wave of a multi-billion dollar deal.

For example, the International Olympic Committee has been forced to make efforts with two months to go before the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Her very well-intentioned pursuit of gender equality at the Summer and Winter Olympics comes together with her inability to raise her voice against a former IOC member who is at the center of the biggest news story in world sport. Simon himself said in an interview with AP that the WTA did not want to send a message to other sports bodies or influence their decisions or evaluate their decisions. have to make their own decisions. And I don’t want to influence that.”

Except that the WTA has become the first global sports organization to poke fun at, whose deep pockets and large consumer base make it the dream partner for organizations like the NBA, the European football leagues and global golf tours. You would think that China is central to tennis ambitions to survive in a competitive sports market. According to a Bloomberg report, tennis makes up just 1.3% of the total value of sports television and media rights, and the WTA is one of the smallest weapons in it. offering an annual prize pool of $180 million in 2020.

Before the pandemic hit in 2020, China was the second largest host country of the WTA tours, with nine events to the U.S. eleven in its four prize money slots in 2019. (m each) and the WTA Tour final in Shenzhen was calculated. between $30 million in prize money and approximately $100 million in other revenue. The 2019 WTA Tour final in Shenzen had doubled their prize pool from $7 million to $14 million, and the winner, Ashley Barty’s $4.4 million check was the largest prize money in tennis, male or female, Grand Slam or otherwise. .

This is not money to be sneezed at, but the fact that WTA chose to do so is radical.

There could be several factors, aside from their concern about Peng, that led the WTA to this point. Devastated by the global pandemic, the 2020-21 WTA tour propelled itself by generating new events in cities and venues for the first time. When Shenzen withdrew in 2021, Guadalajara, Mexico hosted the WTA final, with $5 million in prize money. Shenzen 2020 was the last WTA event to be held in China before Covid-19 and the inability to play in China or Hong Kong has forced the WTA to find solutions and in many ways their fiscal independence. Their calendar may look different in 2022 and their wallets may be thinner, but in terms of their branding and prestige, the WTA is now head and shoulders above their wealthier cousins. It’s the kind of money you can’t buy and history won’t forget.