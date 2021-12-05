Sports
Game example | Illini in Iowa Monday
|Illinois Probable Starters (from last game)
|Item.
|New.
|Name
|ht.
|weight
|year
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Remark
|G
|1
|Trent Frazier
|6-2
|175
|sr.
|8.0
|3.2
|3.3
|5.3 apg over his last three matches
|G
|11
|Alfonso Plummer
|6-1
|180
|Gr.
|15.1
|1.9
|0.9
|24.0 ppg over the last four games
|G
|20
|From Monte Williams
|6-3
|215
|sr.
|4.0
|6.6
|3.1
|6.0 apg over the last three games
|f
|33
|Coleman Hawkins
|6-10
|215
|So.
|9.6
|5.9
|2.3
|Leads UIin steals (12) &blocks (10)
|C
|21
|Kofi Cockburn
|7-0
|285
|jr.
|24.0
|10.6
|1.4
|Nation’s third leading scorer
|From the bank
|Item.
|New.
|Name
|ht.
|weight
|year
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Remark
|G
|0
|Brandin Underground
|6-5
|200
|NS.
|0.2
|0.8
|0.6
|2021 Wisconsin Mr. basketball
|f
|2
|Connor Seren
|6-9
|235
|So.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|The team’s only walkon in the second year
|G/F
|3
|Jacob Grandison
|6-6
|210
|Gr.
|11.3
|4.1
|1.6
|50% 3FG (11-22)
|f
|4
|Omar Payne
|6-10
|240
|jr.
|2.3
|2.4
|0.1
|Season-high 7 boards vs Rutgers
|G
|5
|Andre Curbelo
|6-1
|175
|So.
|9.3
|4.3
|5.5
|Second in nation in assist rate (47.7)
|G
|10
|Luke Goode
|6-7
|200
|NS.
|4.0
|2.3
|0.7
|2021 Indiana First Team All-State
|C
|12
|Brandon Dear
|7-0
|220
|So.
|1.0
|0.8
|0.3
|Career high 4 points vs ASU
|f
|13
|Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk
|6-8
|235
|r-So.
|2.4
|4.3
|1.3
|Career-high 6 assists vs UTRGV
|G
|15
|RJ Melendez
|6-7
|205
|NS.
|4.2
|1.5
|0.3
|Florida SIAA Player of the Year 2021
|G
|22
|Austin Hutcherson
|6-6
|190
|Gr.
|2.8
|2.0
|0.5
|Made UI debut on November 22 vs Cincy
head coach Brad Underwood
Career record: 186-85(.686), 9th year
In Illinois: 77-58(.570), 5th year
Big Ten:41-38(.519)
Series Notes vs. Iowa
file: Illinois leads 88-76
Stripe: IllinoisW-3
Last meeting: #3 Illinois 82, #5 Iowa 71 (13/3/[email protected])
Record in Iowa City: Ioleads56-22
Streak in Iowa City: Iowa W-2
Last meeting in Iowa City: #18 Iowa 72, #19 Illinois 65 (2/2/2020)
Underwood vs. Iowa:3-5
Opening tips
Illinois has a four-game winning streak in its Big Ten road opener Monday in Iowa (6 p.m. CT, FS1).
Illinois has won its last three Big Ten road races and eight of its last nine.
Illinois is looking for its first win in Iowa City since February 18, 2017.
Illinois is coming off an 86-51 home win over Rutgers on Friday to start Big Ten play, the largest margin of victory in a conference game since 2005.
Illinois has had seven different starting lineups in eight games.
Illinois has defeated seven out of eight opponents and is in eighth place in the NCAA with a +12.4 rpg rebound margin.
Illinois is ranked eighth nationally in offensive rebound percentage (39.6).
Illinois has an average of 83.5 points in its four-game winning streak.
Preseason All-American/Big Ten Player of the Year Kofi Cockburn is the country’s third leading scorer with 24.0 ppg.
Alfonso Plummer has an average of 24.0 points over the last four games and shoots 48.7% from a 3-point range (19-39) while averaging 4.8 made threes.
cockburn is one of five players nationally to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.
cockburn has 31 career double-doubles, third in the NCAA among active players since 2019-20.
cockburn has pulled 40 fouls in five games (8.0 avg). He makes 8.4 errors per 40 minutes, which is fourth nationally.
cockburn ranks fifth nationally in offensive classification by kenpom (124.8).
cockburn has seven assists in the last four games. His 31-game season total last year was five.
plummer has topped 20 points in each of the last four games, the longest streak of his career.
plummer leads the Big Ten in three-pointers, averaging 3.0. He led the Pac-12 last season, averaging 2.6 threes in Utah.
plummer has been perfect from the foul line (23-23) this season, including 21-of-21 in the last three games.
Jacob Grandison shoots 60% at threes over his last three games (6-10).
From Monte Williams averaged 7.3 rebounds over the last six games and 6.0 assists over the last three.
Williams is 3-of-6 of 3-point range the last two games after only 2-of-12 through the first six.
Trent Frazier averaged 5.3 assists over his last three games.
Frazier moved into the top 15 list of Illini career scorers Friday, now at number 14 with 1,482 points.
Illinois ranks 38th in the NCAA in assists, with an average of 16.5 apg. Illinois averages 19.8 assists in its current four-game winning streak (79), compared to 13.3 points in its first four games (53).
Illinois shoots 53.6% on its winning streak (118-220) and surpasses 52% in three of those four games, compared to 39.1% in the first four games (97-248).
Illinois also shoots 41% from 3-point land over the last four games, while averaging 10.8 threes (43-105), compared to 23.9% in the previous three games at a 5.6 average points (17-71).
Illinois has averaged only 11.7 turnovers over the last three games (35) after committing 18.0 turnovers in the first five games (90).
Stripe State Farm Next
Illinois’ next home game on Saturday against No. 11 Arizona marks the return of Stripe State Farm Center. Fighting Illini Athletics is asking all fans to join in by helping to streak the arena orange and blue. Tip-off is set at 4 p.m. CT and will be broadcast nationwide by FOX.
Fans hold ticketsSTRANGE– numbered sections must wearORANGE
Fans with tickets inEVEN– numbered sections must wearBLUE
All University of Illinoisstudentsshould wearORANGE
The color chart is the same as the first Stripe State Farm game, when the Illini defeated Indiana, 67-66, on March 1, 2020.
The Arizona game is sold out, but tickets can be found through Illinois’ secondary ticket partnerStubHub.
Notes from last time out: Illinois 86, Rutgers 51| box score
The 35-point win marked Illinois’ biggest win margin in a Big Ten game since February 23, 2005, when the No. 1 Illini defeated Northwestern 36 in Champaign (84-48).
Illinois led 20 (43-23) after the first half, the largest halftime lead in a Big Ten game since it held a 23-point lead over Minnesota on January 16, 2019 (51-28).
Illinois won its 10th consecutive game at State Farm Center and its sixth consecutive Big Ten home game.
Illinois tied his season high with 12 three-pointers made.
Illinois was +14 on the glass (47-33), beating its seventh opponent in eight games.
Illinois had season-low 10 sales.
Kofi Cockburn continued his streak of double-doubles in every game of his career against Rutgers, marking his fifth in five attempts. Cockburn had 13 points and season-high 15 rebounds.
It was cockburnMost rebounds in a game since 15 against Indiana on December 26, 2020.
It also marked cockburn‘s 31st career double-double.
Alfonso Plummer had a game-high 24 points. It marked his fourth straight game with 20+ points, the longest streak of his career. He previously had 21 vs. Kansas State (November 23), Season High 30 vs. UTRGV (November 26) and 21 vs. Notre Dame (November 29).
Jacob Grandison scored 16, his highest point total in Big Ten play.
Omar Payne grabbed a season-high 7 rebounds.
Complete IllinoisGame Notes (PDF)
