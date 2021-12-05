NCAA transfer portal still features many Arizona Wildcats football players





The regular season ended last weekend for most college football teams, including Arizona, and since then, an unfathomable number of players have begun their search for a new team by putting their names on the NCAA transfer portal. According to Rivals.com, as of Friday, only nine of 130 FBS schools had not seen a player leave the program since August, with UA coach Jedd Fish saying that he has been told that more than 500 players have entered the portal since Monday. I think in Power Five alone it’s over 350 of the guys who have entered the portal and that’s only been since Monday, so it’s wild and crazy in that regard, Fisch said. At least so far, Arizona hasn’t seen as much of a staff exodus as expected. Only three Wildcats have entered the portal since the 2021 season ended with last Saturday’s loss at ASU, and none have contributed significantly in the fall. The players the UA has lost are: * Freshmen CB javione carr, a Texas three-star contender who was Arizona’s second-highest signer in the Class of 2021. He did not appear in a game during his lone season with the UA. * Junior TE Stacey Marshall Jr., a junior college transfer who was part of the 2020 signing class who appeared in eight games, six of which were in 2021, but had no receptions. * Red shirt freshman WR Jaden Mitchell, who was originally part of the 2018 class but was grayed out that first year due to a knee injury. Mitchell only appeared in one game in three seasons with the Wildcats and missed all 202 with another injury. The UA has actually said goodbye to four players who were still eligible. Fifth year junior wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III, who led the team in receptions and recruits in 2020 and 2021, declared himself for the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday. It’s highly unlikely that the UA won’t see any more departures, whether it’s the 10 players who participated in Senior Day activities last month but are still eligible, or the dozens of freshmen and sophomores who have had little or no game action on the way. have seen the school. The program prefers that those planning to leave wait until at least December 15. That’s when they would count toward seven additional spots the NCAA has approved for teams to use to replace scholarship athletes beyond the normal scholarship allocation they can sleep in. Fisch said last week that Arizona has 23 grants available to sign players, and it currently has 15 known pledges in the 2022 class ahead of the start of the early signing period beginning December 15.

