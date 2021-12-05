Eileen Ash: Oldest ever test cricketer – who played for England on both sides of WWII – dies aged 110 | british news





Eileen Ash, the oldest Test cricketer ever, has died aged 110, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced. Ash made her debut against Australia in 1937 and her career as a right-arm captain resulted in a total of seven appearances in England – spanning both sides of the Second World War. The ECB described her as “a remarkable woman who led an extraordinary life”. Image:

Ash with Clare Connor (left), now ECB director of women’s cricket, and current England captain Heather Knight



As well as playing for England, taking 10 wickets and scoring an average of 23, she also played for the Civil Service Women, Middlesex Women and South Women domestically before retiring in 1949. During the war, Ash was seconded to MI6. She also played golf until age 98. During the 2017 World Cup final between England and India, her achievements were recognized when she rang the bell for the match. Ash told Sky Sports after that finale: “It was a beautiful ending. It was so beautiful at Lord’s because everyone was getting up and there was so much noise. It was worth pioneering all those years.” London native, Ash was also honored with a portrait on Lord’s Cricket Ground and an honorary life membership in the Marylebone Cricket Club. To celebrate her 106th birthday in 2017, she took to the skies in a Tiger Moth and said the secret to longevity was “laughter, sleep, red wine and yoga”. So much love for this lady! What a remarkable innings. Great memories of a lovely day at her place, doing yoga, playing pool and sharing cricket and spy stories. She was an inspiration. RIP Eileen # no18 pic.twitter.com/k4y2WiO8lS — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) December 4, 2021 ECB Director of Women’s Cricket Clare Connor said: “Our sport owes so much to its pioneers and Eileen was one of them. I am deeply saddened to have to say goodbye to her today. “(England Captain) Heather (Knight) and I went to see Eileen about six months before the 2017 Women’s World Cup – she was 105 at the time – and it was one of the most remarkable experiences. Eileen taught Heather yoga, we played snooker, we drank cups of tea and flipped through newspapers and scrapbooks celebrating Eileen’s time as a player in the 1930s and 1940s. “She treated us to some fantastic stories, including how she had her bat signed by Sir Donald Bradman in a French restaurant in Sydney in 1949. I know neither of us will ever forget that day, it was so special. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Eileen’s family as they deal with the loss of such a wonderful woman and the end of an amazing life.”

