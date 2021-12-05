Black hockey player says rink racism must be addressed immediately, like other punishments – Halifax

When a hockey player hits someone from behind and crashes a player into the boards, he will be given an immediate penalty and misconduct in play. It shouldn’t be any different when racism comes into play, says 16-year-old Halifax Hawks goalkeeper Mark Connors.

Connors, a black hockey player, shares his story of alleged racial abuse he suffered while playing a hockey tournament in Charlottetown nearly three weeks ago.

“It started with some onlookers making racist remarks to me and saying, ‘N-word, you shouldn’t be here,’ or ‘Halifax has an N-word for a goalkeeper,'” said Connors. “Some guy said, ‘N-word you suck,’ and things like that.”

Read more: Halifax goalkeeper gains support over alleged racist incident at PEI hockey tournament

It shook the young netminder, but he tried to keep his attention on the game. Afterwards, he told his coaching staff about the comments addressed to him.

Story continues under ad

“I told the coaching staff that I was pretty angry about it,” Connors said. “It shouldn’t happen in 2021.”

The Hawks contacted tournament organizers and Hockey PEI to inquire about what would happen and were told Hockey PEI is taking the matter seriously and has hired an outside investigator from outside the county to conduct an investigation.

The Hawks are happy with the decision, but the organization and 700 players will no longer travel to Prince Edward Island to participate in tournaments until the matter is settled.

“We were very clear that until we were sure it would be a safe environment for all of our players, we would never go back to PEI at any point,” said Craig Robinson, vice president of community engagements with the Hawks. .

The Hawks director says they have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to racism and must take all measures to protect the well-being of their player.

“The Hawks have multiple players who play on different teams, but we are one team, and if one of our teams is not safe to go somewhere, then none of our teams is safe to go there,” Robinson said.

Hockey PEI released a statement on its Twitter page saying it was made aware of the racial discrimination allegations on Nov. 24 and has taken immediate action by opening an investigation into the serious matter.

Trending stories Fugitive parents of Michigan school shooting suspect arrested in Detroit basement

If Russia invades Ukraine, US payback could only be about money

Story continues under ad

“This incident is still under thorough investigation and we will share our findings at the end of the trial,” Hockey PEI President Al MacIsaac said in the statement.

Halifax Hawks goalkeeper Mark Connors was on the ice today helping as an instructor with the Black Youth Ice Hockey program. The 16-year-old spoke to me about the racism directed against him at a tournament in Charlottetown, PEI. pic.twitter.com/JhV0dc07nF — Jesse Thomas (@jessetthomasHFX) December 4, 2021

Robinson says the Hawks are encouraged by Hockey PEI’s commitment to investigate the matter, but says it needs to be addressed in a timely manner.

“We think maybe this should have happened sooner than now, but at least they’ve recognized the need for outside support and professional advice and are moving forward,” Robinson said.

Connors agrees, saying racism in the hockey arena should be addressed immediately, just like any other punishment or violation, but he hopes the investigation can provide better ways for hockey organizations to tackle the problem in a more timely manner.

Story continues under ad

“It’s a little frustrating to know that players get banned the next day for things on the ice,” said Connors. “This is now taking three weeks and so there could certainly have been a faster response to these types of incidents.”

Connors says it’s important he shares his story to shed light on the issue of racism in sport “because this shouldn’t be happening”, but the goalkeeper knows he’s not alone.

Others have reached out to him and supported him, such as NHL defender PK Subban, who took to Twitter to show his support.

“When will it stop?” Subban wrote. “Believe it or not these stories are sent to me every day. This happens every day in our game. EVERY DAY!”

When will it stop? Believe it or not, these stories are sent to me every day. This happens every day in our game. EVERY DAY! Leave your comments and support for mark below. Hang in there brand! We got you. pic.twitter.com/ZAWwlHnf3U — PK Subban (@PKSubban1) Dec 2, 2021

Story continues under ad

Connors’ father Wayne says the support for his son has been incredible, but he wants Hockey Canada to step in and help with the ongoing investigation.

“Hockey PEI needs help,” he said.