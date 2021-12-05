Chatfield Beats Erie in Class 4A Football State Championship





The Chargers captured their first football state title in 20 years on Saturday.

DENVER Twenty years later, the Chatfield Chargers are once again champions of the football state. Chatfield defeated Erie 41-34 in the Class 4A title game at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday afternoon, taking home the program's first championship since 2001 when the Chargers won the 5A title at Fairview. The Chargers were led by senior running back Jake Marchall, who ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. The Chargers also had a few touchdowns from Sam Ayers. "This has been my dream forever. To see it come true, and how much work my boys put into it, nobody deserves it anymore," Marshall said. "It's great to see the result of this. I couldn't have wished for a better ending." Erie quarterback Blake Barnett threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns with a pair of interceptions on 21 of 29 completed pass attempts. Chatfield brings home its first title in 20 years with an overall record of 11-3. Erie suffers its first loss of the season, finishing 13-1 as the state runner-up.

