Sports
no. 18 Ohio State takes one of the two at No. 8 Notre Dame
The Ohio States men’s hockey team (9-5-0, 5-3-0 Big Ten) split their third series in a row this weekend. The Buckeyes defeated No. 8 Notre Dame (11-4-0, 5-3-0 Big Ten) 4-2 Friday, before falling 5-1 in the series finale on Saturday.
Notre Dame, which entered the game on Friday evening with a winning streak of six games, scored the first goal of the series. Sophomore forward Ryder Rolston defeated freshman goalkeeper Jakub Dobe with a wrist shot to give the Fighting Irish the lead at 07:41 in the first period.
The Buckeyes didn’t budge, however, when junior striker Kamil Sadlocha and sophomore striker Travis Treloar lit the lamp for Ohio State before the first period ended.
Treloars came onto the power play. His goal gave the Buckeyes their first man-advantage goal since their 5-2 win over Penn State November 5.
Freshman forward Georgii Merkulov and graduate defender Will Riedell added the only two goals in the second period, extending Ohio States’ lead to 4-1.
Merkulov defeated Notre Dame graduate goalkeeper Matthew Galajda with a near-post snipe at 12:16, extending his scoring streak to three games.
Freshman forward Cam Thiesing and first-year defender Mason Lohrei both added assists on the Russians’ goal, the second of the night for each of them.
Ohio States fourth and final goal of the game, which was scored by Riedell, also came on power play. Friday marked the first time the Buckeyes had scored multiple power play goals since their 7-1 win over Bentley on October 9.
After an Ohio State penalty with 4:20 left, Notre Dame head coach Jeff Jackson pulled Galajda and skated with six men on the ice for the remainder of the game. The Buckeyes killed the penalty before conceding a consolation goal with 1:18 to play.
Dobe was outstanding for the Buckeyes in the win. The freshman phenomenon set a new career high with 34 saves in the series opener.
Ten different skaters took points for the Buckeyes in the win. Thiesing and Lohrei were the only two with more.
Ohio State won the special teams battle on Friday, converting 2-of-5 power play opportunities and knocking out both penalties.
For the second consecutive night, Notre Dame struck first. Senior defender Nick Leiverman scored on the power play after 4:08. Leivermann, who picked up two assists on Friday, extended his points streak to six games.
After a penalty from senior striker Gustaf Westlund, Rolsten scored his second goal of the series just 1:43 later, extending the Irish lead to 2-0. Lievermann picked up an assist on goal, his fourth point of the weekend.
At 7:34, junior striker Dalton Messina won an offensive zone faceoff back to junior striker Jaedon Leslie, who defeated junior netminder Ryan Bischel to narrow Notre Dames’ lead to one.
Leslie found the back of the net for the third time this season, equaling his goals from a year ago. Messinas assist was the second of his collegiate career.
Like the Buckeyes on Friday night, Notre Dame scored the only two goals of the second period and extended the lead to 4-1.
The Slaggert brothers recovered the Notre Dames’ two goals with 9:33 remaining in the period. Graham Slaggert, a senior striker, nurtured younger brother Landon Slaggert, a sophomore striker, who defeated Dobe stick-side.
Senior striker Cam Burke added the second goal of the period for Notre Dame with 4:58 to play. Burke was credited with the goal, although Westlund’s puck appeared to go into the back of the net.
Notre Dame scored a second power play goal of the evening early in the third period to make it 5-1.
After a night where the Buckeyes excelled in special teams, they were just as bad in the series finale. Ohio State failed to cash in on all five man-advantages, while Notre Dame did score on two out of three.
Ohio State returns home next weekend ahead of a No. 3 Michigan series. Puck drop against the Wolverines is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Sources
2/ https://www.thelantern.com/2021/12/mens-hockey-no-18-ohio-state-takes-one-of-two-at-no-8-notre-dame/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]