Connect with us

Sports

Former Oregon Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead to Coach Zips

Published

25 seconds ago

on

By

 


The University of Akron made it official Saturday morning, selecting former Oregon Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead as Zips’ new head football coach.

UA Director of Collegiate Athletics Charles Guthrie made the announcement and the appointment is pending board approval. A press conference is scheduled for next week to introduce Moorhead as the pick to replace Tom Arth, who was fired during the season.

Moorhead, 48, has steadily risen through the ranks of college football coaching, but he has ties to UA. Born in Pittsburgh, Moorhead served as the quarterback coach (2004-06) and offensive coordinator for the 2006-08 Zips under JD Brookhart.

He was an assistant head coach, pass game and recruiting coordinator for the only Zips team to win the conference championship in 2005.

Other stops include Connecticut, Fordham (his alma mater), and Penn State in 2016-17, where he transformed the Nittany Lions offense and was selected for Sports Illustrated in August 2017 and Yahoo’s No. 1 emerging assistant in college football.

His experience is not limited to being an assistant. He coached Mississippi State from 2018-19 and left with a 14-12 record before finally landing with Oregon last season.

That experience turned out to be the key. For Guthrie, Moorhead met the criteria of the position early in the process of being the type of coach they were looking for with FBS head coach experience and acting as a coordinator at that level.

“Obviously he checked all the boxes in those categories,” Guthrie said over the phone from Las Vegas, where he attends the National Football Foundation’s annual awards dinner.

But it also helped that Moorhead knows the location of the land.

“That played into it, too,” said Guthires of Moorheads stint as a recruiting coordinator at UA. We were looking for bands in the Midwest. I think when you say Northeast Ohio, you’re limiting yourself a bit, so we were looking for someone which may have regional ties as well.

University of Akron President Gary L. Miller expressed his optimism that the football program is now in charge to succeed.

We are committed to organizing a championship-quality football program at the University of Akron and I believe we have found the right leader at the right time to deliver on that promise,” Miller said in a prepared statement. that Zips fans have been patient long enough and I have no doubt that Joe will consistently deliver winning football to our community, in our world-class stadium and throughout the season, both at home and on the road.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.beaconjournal.com/story/sports/college/zips/2021/12/04/former-oregon-offensive-coordinator-joe-moorhead-coach-zips-football-akron-mac-tom-arth/8867230002/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: