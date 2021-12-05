Sports
With Golden Knights here, youth hockey is growing in the valley (and not just among boys)
When Brittney Brooks was growing up in Las Vegas in the early 2000s, there were no girls’ youth hockey teams.
She skated with the boys until she left the valley during her senior year of high school to get the attention of college scouts. After a year in Colorado, she attended Colgate University in New York, where she played as a goalkeeper for three seasons.
Times have certainly changed.
Last weekend in Anaheim, California, two under-12 girls’ hockey teams from Las Vegas competed for a tournament championship.
The Storm defeated the Jr. Golden Knights 3-0, taking home a trophy from a tournament that also featured teams from Southern California and Arizona.
What makes the duel even more remarkable is that the two Las Vegas teams were both in their inaugural season.
We both went to the finals and then in the tournament we were leading the Vegas kids tournament, which is pretty incredible, said Brooks, the Storm’s coach and whose family owns the Las Vegas Ice Center.
Brooks’ hope is that youth hockey continues to develop here where high-level players don’t have to leave the state to be noticed by scouts.
To that end is the Pacific Girls Hockey League, a Tier II circuit sanctioned by USA Hockey that launched this season. The Storm and the Jr. Golden Knights play in the league, with teams affiliated with the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, and Arizona Coyotes.
In addition to the under-12 squad, the Storm has an under-16 squad, which Brooks said she thought would help develop and recruit the younger players.
That’s been a problem with girls’ hockey in the past, most girls want to play with the guys because they think it’s better or a higher level, Brooks said. But now that we give the older girls an example that hey, girls play hockey against each other and it’s good hockey, I think a lot more girls want to play with the girls.
Nyna Cruchet, the 11-year-old captain of the Under-12 Storm, said she started playing hockey because her father and older brother played and the family had season tickets to the Golden Knights.
She seized the opportunity to participate in local programs to learn how to skate. She was supposed to play in boys’ teams first, but then skated in a girls’ team with the Jr. Golden Knights before joining the Storms under-12 girls team.
It’s really fun because it just has a better bond with my teammates than when I play with guys because I’m usually the only girl, said Cruchet, who led last weekend’s tournament with seven goals.
Her father, Sean Cruchet, a North Dakota native, has been playing in adult leagues in Las Vegas since moving here 20 years ago. Nynas brother Xavier, 13, plays for the Storms under-14 team.
It’s nice to have that level of competition, all girls, said Sean Cruchet. Often times when there aren’t enough girls teams, sometimes girls have to play against boys teams, and if it’s a 12U girls team, they play a 10U boys team, and it’s just not the same.
The Storms program has been around for a long time, even if the girls team is newer. The Jr. Golden Knights are a younger program, formed after the NHL arrived in the valley. Owner Bill Foley’s blueprint for expanding the game in Las Vegas was to invest in youth programming, knowing that the only way for Las Vegas to transform into a true hockey city was to involve a younger generation in all aspects of the sport. .
The Jr. Golden Knights have 12 teams at different levels, including two girls teams. While the girls’ squad was formed last season, this is the under-12 roster’s first full season after COVID-19 was hit last year.
The arrival of the Golden Knights has had a trickle down effect on every level of hockey in Las Vegas.
Darren Eliot is executive director of the Jr. Golden Knights and has over a decade of experience growing grassroots level hockey in Las Vegas, Michigan, Anaheim and Atlanta. He knows what an NHL team can do for the local hockey scene.
In the season before the Golden Knights’ inaugural campaign, there were 92 registered under-8 players, boys and girls, in the valley, Eliot said. Last season there were 810.
The biggest thing the Golden Knights have done is broaden the foundation of hockey, Eliot said. The idea of having all levels of competitiveness is really about getting as many kids into the game as possible, not some random team here or there picked by parents. That’s the difference between having an NHL team with a vision and having people who have a history of building programs.
The growth of youth hockey in Las Vegas, especially on the girls’ side, was evident in Anaheim last weekend.
All top scorers were Storm or Jr. Golden Knights players, putting them in first and second place.
There are also girls in several Las Vegas house leagues, but between the Jr. Golden Knights under-10 team, the Storms under-16 teams and both programs under-12 teams, there is more opportunity than ever for female players in the Valley.
Actually grew, Nyna Cruchet said. Battle each other to see who will win and which team is better.
