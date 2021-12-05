Vikings fall 29-27 to Lions at Final Play





Detroit tried to finish the game by going for fourth place, but Goff was sacked by Blake Lynch, who forced a fumble and recovered the ball on the Detroit 19-yard line with 4:01 to go. The Vikings were methodical, trying to beat time and forcing the Lions to exhaust their timeouts. Cousins ​​beat Jefferson on the third-and-goal of the 3, but Minnesota suffered its third failed 2-point conversion game of the day. Cousins ​​finished 30-of-40 passing for 340 yards and two touchdowns for a passer rating of 116.7. Vikings receiver Adam Thielen sustained an ankle injury after a short pass early in the game. Osborn added 47 yards and Tyler Conklin had a total of 56 yards on seven catches. The Vikings only allowed two conversions on the Lions’ third downs, but both happened during the game-winning drive. Detroit took a third-and-10 with a 13-yard pass to Godwin Igwebuike and a third-and-6 with a 10-yard pass to Hockenson. Greg Joseph kicks a 41m field goal [5 plays, 18 yards, 2:51 time of possession] settlement: The Vikings took over at the Lions 41-yard line after a fourth-place tie and took 18 on a pass to Justin Jefferson to start the ride. Throwing behind the line of scrimmage at second-and-6 and third-and-8 each lost 2 yards, bringing the ball back from the 19. Joseph kicks a 31-yard field goal [10 plays, 53 yards, 4:11 time of possession] Precious TFL: The Vikings advanced to the 9-yard line and were shown the first goal, but lost 4 on a run to Alexander Mattison before making each other incomplete in succession. TJ Hockenson catches a 9-yard pass from Jared Goff (Riley Patterson kicks PAT) [5 plays, 69 yards, 2:09 time of possession] With ease & a penalty: The Lions won 8 or more yards on four of the five plays on the drive. The big catch was a 25-yard pass through the center of the field to Hockenson. Safety Xavier Woods was flagged for undue roughness on the tackle and moved the ball to the 13. Brock Wright catches a 23-yard pass from Goff (Patterson kicks PAT) [3 plays, 56 yards, 1:23 time of possession] Sudden Change: The Lions struck quickly after Kirk Cousins ​​rumbled during a sack of Charles Harris. Patterson kicks a 31-yard field goal [13 plays, 77 yards, 5:33 time of possession] Hot Drive: Goff opened possession by completing his first four of five passes for 45 yards. Patterson kicks a 41-yard field goal [5 plays, 32 yards, 0:26 time of possession] Fast turn: The Lions quickly took advantage after Minnesota failed on a fourth and ten from Detroit’s 42-yard line. Joseph kicks a 31-yard field goal [11 plays, 60 yards, 4:47 time of possession] Hoarding: A well-designed pass to CJ Ham resulted in a 20 win, but the drive stopped after a holding penalty from Tyler Conklin. The tight end nearly got both feet down on a touchdown, but his left foot hit out of bounds. Alexander Mattison rushes for 8 yards (2 point conversion not good) [5 plays, 67 yards, 1:36 time of possession] Aggressive at first: Cousins ​​tied with Jefferson for a profit of 48 to start the possession. Patterson kicks a 49-yard field goal [8 plays, 44 yards, 4:17 time of possession] To survive: The Vikings defense was able to stop the drive after a 17-yard pass interference penalty against Bashaud Breeland moved the ball to the Minnesota 36. KJ Osborn catches a 5-yard pass from Cousins ​​(2 point conversion no good) [10 plays, 75 yards, 4:59 time of possession] Jefferson catches a 3-yard pass from Cousins ​​(2-point conversion pass failed) [6 plays, 19 yards, 2:11 time of possession] Amon-Ra St. Brown catches an 11-yard pass from Goff (no extra point or attempted conversion) [14 plays, 75 yards, 1:50 time of possession]

