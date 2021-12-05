Men’s hockey falls late in the state of Michigan, 4-3

Next game: at the University of Wisconsin 12/10/2021 | 8 pm

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Michigan State used a pair of goals in the third period in just over two minutes to beat Penn State 4-3 and earn a series split in Big Ten Conference action Saturday night at the Pegula Ice Arena.

The Nittany Lions drop to 10-7-0 on the year and 2-6-0 in the Big Ten, while the Spartans improve to 9-6-1 overall and 4-4-0 in conference action.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Michigan State opened the scoring as Jeremy Davidson picked up a loose puck in the slot, beating PSU senior just-less Oskar Car (Espoo, Finland) past the glove and into the near post for the 1-0 lead at 3:31 of the first period.

Penn State responded as a senior Adam Pilewicz (Sewickley, Pa.) sent the puck to sophomore Chase McLane (Trenton, Michigan) near the blue line and the sophomore skated the nearest way and made a backhanded attempt toward the crease that MSU goalkeeper Pierce Charleson couldn't handle when it seeped into the back of the net for the 1- 1 score at 7 p.m. of the opening sentence.

The Spartans took the lead back into the first break when Mitchell Lewandowski sent a cross-crease pass to Dennis Cesana for a back door finish and the 2-1 advantage at 16:06 of the first frame.

The Nittany Lions found the equalizer midway through the second period as last night’s hero junior Connor MacEachern (Brooklin, Ontario) collected his own rebound after a failed wrap-around attempt and cut it past Charleson’s blocker for the 2-2 score at 9:57.

MSU regained the lead early in the third period with a power play count when Lewandowski snuck in the back door and capped a cross-ice feed from Nash Nienhuis for the 3-2 score at the 4:10 mark.

The Spartans lifted the margin to 4-2 just over two minutes later when Kristoff Papp finished off a feed from AJ Hodges during an odd-man rush at 6:16 of the third period.

freshman Carson Dyck (Lethbridge, Alberta) cut the deficit in half with his first collegiate goal when he hit a shot past Charleson's blocker for the 4-3 score at 8:46 of the final frame, but Penn State couldn't equalize this time.

GOAL ENDING

Autio drops to 7-5-0 on the year after making 25 saves in the loss, while Charleson improves to 3-2-0 this season after a career-high 50 saves.

GADOWSKY POST GAME

Pick up line:

Obviously very disappointing to lose, but you have to give Michigan State some credit. Really good things have happened for us. If we keep doing it, we will be successful. The crowd was great all weekend. Tonight was the first time we had 50 shots on target and for some of you who have been around for a while that’s more of a common thing than not so it’s nice to see we can do that. If you don’t check that box, you’ll have to keep working on it. But again, if we continue to get support like we had this weekend from the fans and supporters, our student section, we can play fast and continue to have chances on the net. We expect good things to happen in the future.

Q: What do you have to do to get more of those shots in the back of the net?

A: I think we did a good job of playing fast and creating chances, but we weren’t good at reaching the net for the second and third chances. It’s often not the first to go, it’s the second or third. Our answer to that is that we should be hungrier in the paint. Doing that takes more than skill and we need to do it consistently.

Q: Outside of hockey, tonight was a pretty special night for the fans. What does Teddy Bear Toss mean to you?

A: I remember watching the Hershey rink a long time ago. So many teddy bears are thrown on the ice in Hershey for a good cause and it’s awesome. I love that hockey is doing that and it’s really nice to see Pegula Ice Arena doing such a good job with it. It’s a great goal and it’s something I associate with hockey, but I remember seeing it for the first time from the Hershey arena and it’s really nice to see them do such a great job here.

Q: [ Chase McLane ] scored a goal, but also got two penalties tonight. What can you say about the way he played?

A: I really liked the way Chase plays, I really do. He’s not a guy who usually takes penalties, but he’s a guy who plays hard all the time. It’s a very thin line to walk and I think he’s doing a great job. He is a man who plays hard in all the right areas. If you do, you’ll get some penalties, no matter how disciplined you are. I think the young man’s world and he’s playing for all the right reasons, and he’s playing well. I’m not worried about him at all. I would take 25. The way he plays, he’s a big strong guy, I have no problem at all with how Chase plays.

Q: What’s your message after tonight? You feel good on offense, you feel good on defense. Do you feel good getting out of here?

A: We have work to do, and this is the message, and this is the exact message we are sending in the locker room: we have work to do, but it’s nice to see that when we play fast, we can identify the get what we are used to. We haven’t seen it yet. This is really the first time. From a coaching point of view, we feel pretty good about that. We knew it was in there, but we didn’t see it. We’ve seen it. It’s a matter of doing it consistently now, but not taking any risks at the back. We look at it the other way around. We have a good identity to play fast and attacking what we want to do, and we have tried to play much faster defensively without taking away an attack. I think tonight we really saw that we could do both. The coaches are positive. Disappointed in the final standings, but positive about many aspects of the game.

REMARKS

With Michigan State scoring the opening goal, it’s only the fifth game this season that Penn State hasn’t scored first. The Nittany Lions are now only 1-4-0 in such games. The Nittany Lions also suffered their first loss this season when a freshman scored a goal that went 8-1-0 in those games.

Penn State is now 19-13-4 all-time against Michigan State, including an 11-4-3 run at Pegula Ice Arena.

With his goal in the second period, MacEachern has now scored at least one point in five of his last six games, including another best four-straight of his career.

With a few assists, sophomore Jimmy Dowd Jr. (Point Pleasant Beach, NJ) now has at least one point in five of his last six games as he lands his third multi-point game this season and fifth of his career.

After collecting an assist on the goal of sophomore van Dyck Tyler Paquette (Collegeville, Pa.) has now registered a point in four consecutive games to extend his career-best points streak.

Penn State had a commanding lead of 53-29 in shots on target, including a 37-18 clip in the last two periods, but the Nittany Lions went 0-for-3 in favor while Michigan State went 1-for- 3 batted on the power play.

The Nittany Lions also had the overwhelming advantage in the face-off dot winning 42-of-70 draws (60 percent).

NEXT ONE

Penn State is closing out the fall semester with a trip to Madison, Wisconsin next weekend for a few games against the Badgers on Friday and Saturday nights.

