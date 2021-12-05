



NORMAN Oklahoma will make its 55th bowl appearance when it faces Oregon in the 29th annual Valero Alamo Bowl on December 29 in San Antonio, Texas. OU’s bowl destination was announced on Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma will make its 55th bowl appearance when it faces Oregon in the 29th annual Valero Alamo Bowl on December 29 in San Antonio, Texas. OU’s bowl destination was announced on Sunday afternoon. The Alamo Bowl, played at the Alamodome, begins at 8:15 p.m. CT and is broadcast by ESPN. This is OU’s first appearance in the Alamo Bowl and third in Oregon (the Ducks defeated Texas 30-7 in 2013 before losing 47-41 in three overtime to TCU in 2016). The Sooners, who are led by interim head coach Bob Stoops , are No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings, No. 14 in the AP poll, and No. 13 in the Coaches poll. They hold an overall record of 10-2 and are tied for second in the Big 12 with a 7-2 league record. OU is ranked 10th nationally in offense scoring (38.4 ppg) and 56th in defense scoring (25.2 ppg). A member of the Northern Division of the Pac-12, Oregon stands 10-3 overall and finished 7-2 in the Pac-12 regular season. The Ducks, who are number 14 in the CFP rankings and number 15 in the AP and Coaches polls, lost 38-10 to Utah in Friday’s Pac-12 Championship, and the other defeats were in Utah (38-7 on Nov. 7). 20) and at Stanford (31-24 in overtime on October 2). Oregon took a signature win with a 35-28 win at Ohio State on September 11. The Ducks are ranked 45th in scoring offense (31.4 ppg) and 60th in scoring defense (25.5 ypg). Oklahoma and Oregon have met seven times. The Sooners led the series 6-1, winning each of its first six games. OU’s most recent series wins came at Norman in 2004 (31-7) and in the Holiday Bowl in 2005 (17-14) under Stoops. The Ducks won a 34-33 decision in Eugene, Oregon, in 2006. OU makes its 55th bowl appearance, its fourth most nationally. Thirty-nine of those 55 came in bowls that make up the current New Year’s Six (Orange [20], Sugar [8], party [5], Cotton [3], Rose [2] and peach [1]). The 39 does not include the OU’s BCS National Championship appearance against Florida in the 2008 season. The Sooners make their 23rd straight bowl appearance. It is by far the longest run in school history (the previous record was eight in a row from the 1975-82 seasons under Barry Switzer), the longest ever by a current Big 12 program, and the second longest active run nationally. level (Georgia; 25). Oklahoma, which holds an all-time bowl record of 30-23-1, won its only previous game in San Antonio. In the 2007 Big 12 Championship at the Alamodome, Stoops’ No. 9 Sooners No. 1 Missouri with 38-17. It was the fifth of the OU’s 14 Big 12 titles. No other program has won more than three Big 12 championships.





ALAMO BOWL TICKET INFORMATION OU subscription holders will be notified by email within 24 hours of the bowl announcement of the number of tickets they qualify for, with a deadline of 2:00 PM CT on Tuesday, December 7, to place orders. Cancel. Bowl tickets will be allocated based on Championship Points within Early Club 2021 membership tiers. Orders may be divided into several seat blocks. OU student soccer subscription holders will be notified via email and social media about the student cup ticket purchase process within 72 hours of the bowl announcement. There will be a public ticket sale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT.

