How Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball vs. no. 11 Tennessee to watch, listen and follow?

The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team will play the eleventh-place finish of the Tennessee Volunteers at the Cassell Coliseum on Sunday, December 5. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

Find out how to watch, listen to and follow the action as it happens:

TV: ACC network

The game will air on ACC Network with Pam Ward (play-by-play) and Stephanie White (analyst) on the line.

Below are ACCN contracts of carriage with the following video providers:

DIRECTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Layer3 TV, Optimum, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, as well as members of the NRTC and Vivicast Media and more. For the latest updates and list, visit GetACCN.com. You can also contact your pay TV provider and ask if they can include ACCN as part of its channel offering.

For those who have Comcast, visit https://www.xfinity.com/support/ to ask ACCN are added.

Online: ESPN.com

The game will be streamed on espn.com and on the ESPN app.

Radio: HokieSports App

Play-by-play man Evan Higher will be on the phone to guide you through the action.

Live stats: HokieSports.com

Fans can follow the game with live statistics from HokieSports. Play-by-play updates and full team and individual stats can be found.