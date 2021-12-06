Breaking down the Detroit Lions’ game-winning drive against Minnesota Vikings





FOURTH DOWN: THE OUT The Lions came in on Sunday after converting just five pitches that were at least 21 yards in the air during the season, with one touchdown on those pitches, last week’s 39-yarder from Goff to wide receiver Josh Reynolds. Campbell said he planned to be more aggressive heading into Sunday’s game against an injured Minnesota defense who was ranked 30th in the league in total defense and scoring defense. With Goff now three weeks away from a tense oblique and not in possession of the services of starring D’Andre Swift, Campbell knew he had to lean on the receivers and tight ends to play on the field in the passing game, and they did. . Goff hit tight end TJ Hockenson on a 25-yard pass through the middle on Detroit’s first touchdown drive. Campbell said Hockenson was Goff’s second reading of the piece, showing how Goff saw the field well early on and worked through his progressions. That resulted in a 9-yard strike to Hockenson for a touchdown a few plays later. On Detroit’s next drive, Goff connected with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright’s tight end, which Goff fit into a very tight window. “It was a perfect throw from Jared (Goff),” said Wright. “You know, he played so well today. We all played a complementary game. It feels great to be a part of that victory.” Goff connected with Reynolds on a few deep passes from 25 and 27 yards into the game. He also hit wide receiver Kalif Raymond on a 24-yard strike. More than any other game this year, the Lions pushed the ball across the field in the passing game, and it’s no surprise that they scored their second-highest point total of the season. “We’ve really tried to tighten up this passing game a little bit and try to get some confidence in him,” Campbell said of Goff. “I’m really trying to make it clear to him and our guys, our recipients too. That’s the vision for it.” Campbell gave some credit to tight-ends coach Ben Johnson after the game. Johnson has handled more of the pass-game coordinator’s duties since Campbell took over play-calling four weeks ago.

