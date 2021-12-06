Sheppard scores 30 points in Virginia Tech’s 64-58 loss to Tennessee





BLACKSBURG, VA — Aisha Sheppard collected 30 points, but the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team fell at home to the No. 11 Tennessee Lady Volunteers 64-58 on Sunday. The Hokies (7-2) had two players score in double figures, led by Sheppard, who had 30 points and two steals. Georgia Amoore pasted on 12 points and Elizabeth Kitley added four points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Virginia Tech’s attack was strong from deep, with 12 threes out of 29 attempts. Sheppard hit seven treys for the Hokies in the game. The Virginia Tech defense was a problem in Sunday’s game, forcing 17 Tennessee turns while committing 14. Those takeaways became 20 points on the offensive side of the floor. Kitley’s two steals individually led the way for the Hokies. How it happened After trailing 9-6, Virginia Tech went on a 10-0 run 3:26 in the first quarter, culminating in a three by Sheppard, to take a 16-9 lead. The Hokies then forfeited part of that lead, but still went into the quarterbreak with a 16-12 lead. Virginia Tech relied on its three-point shooting during the period, hitting four shots to make up 12 of its 16 points. The Hokies were unable to hold on to their lead in the second quarter and went into halftime trailing 27-25. Tennessee continued to extend its lead after halftime, building a 29-25 lead before Virginia Tech went on a 7-0 run interrupted by a basket from Azana Baines , to take a 32-29 lead with 7:10 to go in the third. The Hokies held onto that lead for the rest of the frame, going into the fourth quarter with a 42-39 lead. Virginia Tech hit three three-pointers in the quarter to score nine of its 17 total points. Virginia Tech kept the lead intact before going on a 6-0 run, completed by Sheppard’s three, to extend the lead to 55-48 with 6:01 to go in the game. Tennessee then claimed control, beating the Hokies 16-3 the rest of the way to hand Virginia Tech the 64-58 loss. Virginia Tech fired from deep in the quarter, throwing down four shots to make up 12 of 16 points. Game Notes The Hokies shot well from the three-point range, beating 12 of 29 from outside the arc.

Aisha Sheppard , Georgia Amoore , and Cayla King combined accounted for 84 percent of Hokies points.

Aisha Sheppard was deadly from outside the bow, knocking down seven treys.

The Virginia Tech defense forced 17 turnovers.

The Hokies were active in influencing shots on the defensive side, taking five blocks as a team.

Aisha Sheppard led the Hokies with a game-high 30 points.

Virginia Tech got a team-high nine rebounds from Elizabeth Kitley . Gallery: (12-5-2021) WBB: Tennessee Game This item was created using technology from Write data.

