Virginia Tech Earns Invitation to New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Maryland

Virginia Tech Football has accepted its first-ever invitation to the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York City. The Hokies take on Maryland at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, December 29 at 2:15 PM ET. The game is broadcast nationally by ESPN.

The New Era Pinstripe Bowl Marks Tech’s 34eall time bowl berth. The Hokies have been eligible for bowls in 29 consecutive seasons and will return to bowling action after opting out of the 2020 bowling season due to COVID-19. Tech’s most recent bowling appearance was vs. Kentucky in the Belk Bowl 2019.

The Tech-Maryland bowling game renews a streak dating back to 1919. The Hokies (6-6) have won five of their last six games against the Terrapins (6-6). The most recent meeting between the two squads came when Maryland won a 27-24 overtime decision at Lane Stadium on November 16, 2013. The two former ACC foes are slated for a future four-game home-and-home series with Tech scheduled. to host home games in 2027 and 2029, while Maryland will host the Hokies in 2026 and 2028.

“It is our privilege to represent the Atlantic Coast Conference as Virginia Tech makes its first appearance in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl,” Director of Athletics Whit Babcock said. “I know how important it has been for Coach Price and our players to extend our season and we are certainly happy that their efforts are paying off. The holidays are always a special time to visit New York City and I look forward to seeing Hokie Watching Nation cheer for our team against Maryland.

“Virginia Tech has long appreciated its relationship with the Yankees organization and we are delighted that the Hokies can finally participate in this bowling game at Yankee Stadium,” continued Babcock. “The Virginia Tech community will always be grateful for the generosity and courtesy that the Yankees organization and the Steinbrenner family have extended to us after the 2007 tragedy on our campus.”

After the tragic events of April 16, 2007, the Yankees made a $1 million contribution to the Hokie Spirit Memorial Fund. On May 23, 2007, the Yankees invited the Virginia Tech Police and Rescue Squad to Yankee Stadium as a sign of solidarity with the Hokies. Then Charles Steger, president of Virginia Tech, threw out the first pitch for that game against the Boston Red Sox. In March 2008, the Yankees visited the April 16 Victims Memorial and played an exhibition game against Tech’s baseball team in Blacksburg. That gesture and compassion will be long remembered and appreciated by Hokie Nation.

“I am honored to lead our team to New York for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl,” said Tech interim head coach JC Price said. “The Hokies have a proud bowling tradition and we are excited to show our football team in the Big Apple. We have a very resilient group of players who have stayed together this season through a number of challenges. I know they would love nothing better then finish our season on a winning note against a Big Ten adversary like Maryland.”

Ticket reservations for the Pinstripe Bowl are now available online exclusive to Hokie Scholarship Fund donors as of March 31, 2021. The deadline for donors to complete their ticket reservation is this Tuesday, December 7 at 12 noon ET. After the deadline, tickets will be allocated based on priority points, with the top 3 membership tiers guaranteed access to tickets.

As of today, there is also an option for student tickets, while supplies last. Student tickets are limited to two tickets per account at a discounted rate of $28 per ticket, half the face value of $55. To receive this rate, students need to buy through this link.

Tickets will be available to the general public on HokieSports.com beginning Wednesday, December 8 at 10 a.m. ET. Click here to receive a reminder email about general public tickets.

Tickets range in price from $55 to $140. If the tier a donor selects on their reservation runs out, they’ll be assigned to the next highest seat tier. Click here to view a floor plan.

Fans should look out for travel packages available through Martin Travel, the official travel partner for Hokie fans Martin Travel martintravel.com/hokies.

