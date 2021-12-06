Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Says He’s Focused On Upcoming Games, Not Talking About His Playing Future

PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger isn’t talking about his future.

At least not now.

Fresh off a 20-19 comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, Roethlisberger was mum about any plans to wrap up his 18-year career in Pittsburgh at the end of the 2021 season.

The quarterback is quietly telling his former teammates and people within the organization that he expects this to be his last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday.

“I didn’t tell everyone that, no,” said Roethlisberger on Sunday evening. “Honestly, we just finished this game, I’m exhausted. We’re playing in a few hours, it feels like. That’s my focus. My focus is on Minnesota and what we need to do to prepare.”

“I’ll tackle all those things after the season. I’ve always been a one game at a time person, one season at a time. I will continue to be that way.”

Coach Mike Tomlin said he wasn’t worried about a Roethlisberger farewell tour that would distract the Steelers locker room during the final five games of the regular season.

“There’s nothing to settle,” Tomlin said. “Ben won’t let it become a problem. Ben has been pretty solid in terms of his expressions, being very focused on what we’re doing right now.

“He’s going to handle those things on the other side of this journey, and I’m going with him.”

If Sunday was indeed his last game against the Ravens at Heinz Field, Roethlisberger wrote a memorable penultimate chapter in his storied history with the rival organization.

The Steelers’ final drive, which resulted in their first lead of the night thanks to Diontae Johnson’s five-yard touchdown and Pat Freiermuth’s two-point conversion, was Roethlisberger’s 51st game-winning drive, breaking his tie with Tom Brady for third. the most in the league’s history.

Roethlisberger completed 21 of 31 attempts for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

It was also his 57th win in games decided by six points or less, according to ESPN Stats and Information research, and was the most tied to Drew Brees by a quarterback since 1950.

“I’ve been doing it for a long time,” said Roethlisberger. “I’ve enjoyed this game, and this game in particular, and winning at home in front of our fans, it’s great.”

After a faltering first half in which the Steelers trailed 10-3 at halftime and the offense had possession for just six minutes and 30 seconds, Roethlisberger, recovering from losing two interceptions a week ago against the Cincinnati Bengals, helped his team to a second half advance. He completed 13 of 18 attempts for 156 yards and two touchdowns in the second half.

Roethlisberger was especially effective with play-action passes, going 6-of-7 for 117 yards and a touchdown off play-action in the second half after going 1-on-2 for 12 yards in the first half, according to ESPN Stats and Information Research .

“He always plays well, in my opinion,” Johnson said. “He’ll throw picks here and there, but at the end of the day, he’s a great quarterback. A Hall of Famer in my eyes, and I’m pretty sure in everyone else’s eyes, too. The day, it’s It was a team game, so we all played as one. We knew the end goal was clearly to come out on top, and we just have to keep going.”

Roethlisberger, who then got a game ball in the locker room from Tomlin, led two goals in the fourth quarter, each culminating in touchdown throws to Johnson, who finished with eight receptions for 105 yards and two scores.

With the win, the Steelers (6-5-1) have a 17.4% chance of making it to the playoffs, up 9.5% before kickoff, according to ESPN’s FPI.

“I just think when we needed a game Ben came through,” said defensive lineman Cam Heyward. “The cleverness of sidelining the man and resetting the downs, the naked game where we got to Diontae, Chase [Claypool] come through with some great plays. Offensive line started to play well. najee [Harris] started to go a bit downhill. Benny Snell hit downhill.

“There was a multitude of guys, but Ben helps orchestrate that.”