Daria Gavrilova, Luke Saville wedding: Australian tennis stars are getting married





Daria Gavrilova showed she has slick moves on and off the court after marrying fellow Australian tennis star Luke Saville.

Australian tennis stars Daria Gavrilova and Luke Saville were all smiling as they tied the knot this weekend. The athletes, engaged since 2018, were married in Melbourne’s Albert Park’s Greenfields in front of their loved ones. Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live coverage of ATP + WTA Tour tournaments, including every final match. New to Kayo? Start your free trial > Gavrilova and Saville, both 27, met on the tennis circuit as teenagers and have reportedly been together since they were 15. Gavrilova, who was born in Russia but became an Australian citizen in 2016, posted a video to her Instagram account of a dance she and her new husband performed at the reception, showing that she was on the field as well as on it. “Reupload because this is a better quality video hehe! And yes, we learned this from YouTube at home. It was supposed to be an ap*** take, but we kind of killed it,” she captioned the clip. Gavrilova wore a strapless white dress, while Saville looked in a tuxedo. Saville is a doubles specialist, ranked 23rd in the world, and Gavrilova is world No. 418 – after sliding down a career high of 20. She underwent surgery in February for a foot injury, which she had been battling for years. “I’ve had this injury since 2016 and non-surgical treatments just never worked and I pushed enough,” Gavrilova said earlier this year. In 2018, Gavrilova spoke about their engagement and revealed how Saville proposed to her. “He proposed on the beach and he said, ‘You would have argued about something else because if I was dressed up – we never get dressed – if we were dressed up, you’d wait there in the restaurant or something’, ” she said. “So it was on the beach and it was supposed to be beach recovery. So we got out of tennis. He was mad at me because I – I shouldn’t say that – but I was doing Christmas shopping for decorations, and it took forever. He already had the reservation. He was confident I would say yes. “So we got to the beach and he said, ‘I can’t find a parking spot.’ That didn’t happen I was like, ‘Park here, this is fine, we’ll walk’. “So we went to the beach. And there were so many people, it was like, ‘Oh, God’. I’m taking off my tights, because we’re going into the water. And he says, ‘There are too many people’. And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? Let’s wrap it up. I don’t want to sit in the cold water that long.” “And then I see the box, and he says, ‘I have a question to ask,’ and then he proposed. He didn’t get on his knee, but he asked. He said, ‘Can’t I get on my knee sit down?’ “I was like, fine. Certainly. Because I didn’t want it to become something big.”

