Peng Shuai: International Tennis Federation does not want to punish 1.4 billion people with a Chinese boycott | Peng Shuai





The International Tennis Federation has said it will not cancel tournaments in China over concerns over Peng Shuai, as it does not want to punish 1.4 billion people. The ITF, the sport’s global governing body, had faced calls to join the Womens Tennis Association in suspending all tournaments in China over the government’s refusal to provide guarantees for Shuais’ well-being. Peng, a former No. 1 in doubles, was not seen for several weeks after she posted an essay on social media accusing former Deputy Prime Minister of China Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her. After the Chinese authorities failed to launch an investigation or provide guarantees about her well-being to the satisfaction of the WTA and its CEO Steve Simon, the organization announced that it was suspending all tournaments in China. On Sunday, the ITFs president, David Haggerty, told BBC Sport the allegations were to be investigated and they would continue to work on that resolution, but they would not follow the WTA. You have to remember that the ITF is the governing body of the sport worldwide, and one of the things we are responsible for is developing the grassroots, he said. We don’t want to punish a billion people, so we will continue to host our junior events in the country and our senior events that are there for now. Haggertys comments added to a short pronunciation released by the ITF last week after a board meeting. The International Tennis Federation, as tennis’s governing body, stands for all women’s rights, it said. Our primary concern remains the well-being of Peng Shuai. Peng’s allegations must be addressed. We will continue to support all efforts to that end, both publicly and behind the scenes. Peng’s accusation led to extraordinary levels of censorship in China. A member of the Politburo’s seven-member standing committee until 2018, Zhang was one of the top Chinese officials in the country and the most important Chinese figure named in China’s struggling #MeToo movement. Her post disappeared from Weibo in about half an hour and all discussions were censored online. The WTA and others said they could not reach her for several weeks. After sustained international attention, including a campaign by sports organizations and celebrities, the Chinese state media publicly produced photos and videos of Peng, which it said proved her well-being. However, Simon said the alleged evidence only made him more concerned, as there was no sign that she was out of control and able to speak freely. Video meetings between Peng and the president of the International Olympic Committee also failed to reassure those who advocated for her. CNN reported on Sunday The Biden administration is expected to announce a US diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing this week in protest of human rights abuses in China. The WTA’s stance on the Pengs case has been widely praised amid a global sporting reckoning over how to balance human rights, players’ freedom of expression and the necessity of China’s lucrative market. So far, however, other associations, including the Men’s Association of Tennis Professionals, have not taken or threatened similar action. The ITF and ATP have been contacted for further comment.

