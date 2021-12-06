Shockers fall short against K-State





Next game: Norfolk State 12/11/2021 | 6:00 PM ESPN+ KEYN 103.7 FM WICHITA, Kan. — Despite a season high 19 points from Morris Udeze , Wichita State fell 65-59 to Kansas State on Sunday night at the INTRUST Bank Arena in the first meeting between the two schools since 2003. Markquis Nowell scored 16 points for K-State (5-2), including a deep three-pointer that broke a 54 tie with 1:35 left. Udeze made 7-of-8 shots and grabbed seven rebounds for the Shockers (6-2) who saw their 12-game Wichita winning streak break and lose at center for the first time since 2017. Tyson Etienne added 11 runs, but made only 4-for-20 from the field, including 1-for-11 of three. Neither side shot the ball well. WSU finished at 35.2 percent against K-State’s 33.9. K-State made just seven turnovers for WSU’s 14. Shocker opponents had come in on average 17.7. The Wildcats limited the Shockers to just three second chance points on six offensive rebounds. WSU got off to a fast start, building an 11-2 and 17-5 lead at 12:15 PM in the first half. Udeze scored seven runs in that piece. The Shockers made four of their first seven three-point attempts the last of Chaunce Jenkins to extend the lead to 20-8 at 11:26, but only made one in 16 attempts for the rest of the night. K-State recovered from a terrible shooting start (2-of-15, 0-of-6 of three). Mike McGuirl made a three and fed Kaosi Ezeagu for alley-oops on consecutive possessions to fuel a 12-0 run. Luke Kasubke’s three completed a string of six straight field goals to give the visitors their first lead of the evening, 25-24, with 5:00 on the clock. K-State took a two-point lead at halftime (32-30). Udeze accounted for 14 of the 30 Shocker points. WSU regrouped and opened the second half with a 14-5 run. Udeze spun between two defenders for a layup and tie of 44-37 with 14:41 to play. Those were the last WSU points to the 7:15 mark. The Shockers missed eight consecutive shots and K-State took advantage of a 9-0 run to retake the lead. The management changed hands four more times. Ricky Council IV made a short pull-up jumper for a 51-50 Shocker lead at just under 4:00 and brought the game to 54 on a three-pointer with 2:02 to go. Nowell reacted with a deep three and added some free throws on the next trip. Mark Smith helped seal the game with a key defensive play, coming up with a bargain, then sprinting ahead for a transitional dunk from a feed Selton Miguel. REMARKABLE: WSU fell at home to the state of Oklahoma for the first time since December 12, 2020.

WSU lost downtown for the first time since 2017 (Oklahoma) and is now at 8-3.

K-State improved to 3-2 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Wildcats now lead the all-time series 21-11 (7-9 in Wichita).

WSU is 1-11 all-time against Bruce Weber. Most of the games took place during his time in Southern Illinois (1998-03). NEXT ONE: Next Saturday, WSU will make its first appearance at the Charles Koch Arena in 26 days as it welcomes the state of Norfolk. The 6 p.m. tip will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Great seats are still available at 978-FANS (3267) or online at goshockers.com/Tickets.

WSU will host a special “Teddy Bear Toss” during halftime. Fans are encouraged to bring in a new or gently used teddy bear, which is tossed onto the field and donated to children at a local hospital.

Fans can show their Norfolk State ticket at the gate and get free entry to Saturday’s women’s game at 2 p.m. against Grambling State.

