Russia win Davis Cup





The Russian tennis team won the Davis Cup in Madrid on Sunday 5 December. PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP The year 2021 was a prosperous year for the Russian tennis team. After winning the ATP Cup in January, they won their third Davis Cup on Sunday (December 5), beating Croatia. Featuring Daniil Medvedev, World No. 2 and US Open winner Andrey Rublev, 5e mondial, Aslan Karatsev, 18e, and Karen Khachanov, 29e, the Russians had arguably the strongest team on paper. They fixed it on the floor. On Sunday they won both singles in the final: Rublev defeated Borna Gojo (279e) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) and Medvedev defeated Marin Cilic (30e) 7-6 (9/7), 6-2. The double was without stakes, and lucky for the Russians. Because in this three-game competition, the double, their weak point, could have been decisive in the defeat of one of the two Russians in the singles. And Croatia has the best pair in the world with Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic, Olympic champions and Wimbledon winners in 2021. No national flag Rublev and Karatsev, who discovered the world at the Australian Open at the start of the year with his journey to the semifinals where he won only future champion Novak Djokovic, won the only decisive match they had won during the competition: the one against Spain in the groups stage, allowing Russia to advance to the quarter-finals. Against Mektic and Pavic, who did not throw in once during the tournament, their chances were very low. But Rublev and Medvedev secured victory, as in the semi-final where the double against the Germans Ptz/Krawietz was a likely fatal pitfall. Gojo, revelation of the competition with victories in particular over Sonego (27e) and Lajovic (33e), didn’t explode under Rublev’s blows like German Dominik Koepfer did in the semifinals. But in the end he fared no better as the point of the match went to the Russian, who didn’t allow a single breaking point. Medvedev continued to exit. However, Cilic offered a resistance the Russian had never encountered since the start of the tournament. Certainly in the first set, because after the loss of the tie-break, the Croat was much more dominated. No national flag, a team called the Russian Tennis Federation, the Piano Concerto No. 1 by Tchakovski as an anthem because of the sanctions related to doping in Russian sports, as in 2002 and 2006. But it is Moscow that leaves the silver bowl. The world with AFP

