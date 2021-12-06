Dayton survives late rally in Illinois States at Redbird Arena





Next game: at SIUE 12/11/2021 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon ESPN+ WJBC 1230 AM / 102.1 FM / THE VARSITY NETWORK MOBILE APP NORMAL, sick. The Illinois women’s basketball team (2-6) fought back from a 15-point deficit to tie the game in the last minute of the third quarter, but ended up falling 78-67 short of Dayton (6- 2) at Redbird Arena on Sunday. Fifth year Juliunn Redmond posted her second 20+ point record of the year, finishing with game highs in points (22) and rebounds (8). Junior red shirt Mary Crompton finished with 16 points, including 14 in the second half and 11 in the ISU’s third quarter rally. Red shirt sophomore Maya Wong the Redbirds pace early, scoring nine of its 13 points in the first quarter. Wong also provided seven rebounds in his career and provided four assists in the game. The Flyers were led by the duo of Erin Whalen and Makira Cook, who scored 18 and 17 points respectively. TURNING POINT Offensive struggles by the Redbirds in the second quarter, including an 11-0 by the Flyers halfway through and Illinois State failing to score a field goal for the last 5:58 of the half, saw ISU trail 15 going into halftime , 44-29. Illinois State rocketed after the break, beating Dayton, 25-12, in the third period, leveling the game with 17 seconds left before UD’s Cook snuck into a layup just before the buzzer sounded. Crompton found her rhythm in the last three minutes of the quarter, hitting three triples in that period and going 3-of-5 from deep into the period. The Flyers recaptured their lead and quickly scored seven points to start the fourth quarter, which was interrupted only by a pair of Redmond free throws. The Redbirds came close to four points at 67-63 on a three-pointer by Crompton with 4:34 to go, but were ultimately unable to close the gap with the Flyers. IN THE BOX SCORE Dayton, who started shooting 35.4% from behind the arc this season, shot 10-for-18 (55.5%) from deep in the day.

Redmond’s 22 points in today’s game was her eighth career 20+ points achievement and her second in the last three games.

sophomore Kate Bullman led the team in blocks (2) for the second game in a row.

With her team-high four dimes today, Wong was ISU's assist leader in three of eight games this season.

ISU’s 25 points in the third period were the most they scored in a quarter against a Division I opponent during the 2021-22 campaign. QUOTES FROM HEAD COACH KRISTEN GILLESPIE:

On the opponent: “We faced a very strong Dayton team. They returned all their starters from last year when they won their league and made it into the postseason. They have been coached extremely well and we knew today’s game was going to be a challenge.” About the team’s performance: “I was proud of our commitment and that we were involved and kept in the game. We had some breaks but were able to settle in and rallied. In the first half they went 10-for-13 out of three, which was unbelievable and I thought for the most part we guarded pretty well. We were there and I’m very proud of that.” NEXT ONE The Redbirds are taking a few days off before finals week before heading to Edwardsville next Saturday, December 11 to face the SIUE Cougars. Tip-off at First Community Arena is scheduled for 1:00 PM CT. For the latest on women’s basketball in the state of Illinois, stay tuned at GoRedbirds.com and follow the team at @RedbirdWBB (Twitter, facebook, Instagram). GoRedbirds.com and the Illinois State Redbirds App: Your sources for Illinois State tickets, Weisbecker Scholarship Fund gifts, multimedia, Redbird merchandise, photos, and more.

