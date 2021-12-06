Tennis star Peng Shuai’s case reveals the real purpose of China’s censorship





When public spaces are closed and groups are removed, individuals with few or no connections outside of social media have cleared resource and connection backlogs. Particularly in the case of WeChat, which users in China use for chats, payments, blogging, travel and other digital archiving, a suspension or ban cuts off a user from many everyday communication and life tools. This is not about topics. This censorship is essentially about dismantling social resources. Content takedowns not only address the short-term problem of text or images that government actors want to remove, they also weaken activists’ ability to rebuild by isolating them and dampening their ability to create new resources. Censors can keep these groups silent. Conceptualizing censorship in a fragmentary way ignores the damage that destroying the foundations of organizational and civil society components can do. have Chinese censors Haven’t used content-based or keyword-only censorship for nearly a decade, and discovered early on that the social nature of social media was key to modernizing and maintaining China’s Great Firewall. Xi Jinping himself characterized cyberspace in a 2016 speech as a spiritual garden for information innovation and cybersecurity. He claimed that this conceptual garden has clear air and fresh air with good ecology in cyberspace is in accordance with the interests of the people. In turn, a pernicious atmosphere with a deteriorating ecology in cyberspace is not in line with the interests of the people. Unsaid, but the key to his analogy was what, and who, needed to be pruned and removed. Internal Communist Party literature also recognizes the power of digital social networks beyond banning specific keywords. In preliminary studies of community environments on Weibo that led to greater control over social influencers, researchers identified the environment as a new frontier in public spaces. party scholars wrote: Because cyberspace has no systemic barriers or binding ideological constraints, different classes, areas and types of media can exchange, integrate or confront ideas, making the environment of public opinion increasingly complex. Theme-based bans remain an integral part of censorship, barring mention of historically taboo events such as the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre and content published by banned media such as The New York Times, Washington Post, and BBC. However, after the rise of bloggers and influencers on social media in the late 00s, public opinion also became precisely the target of campaigns aimed at limiting the impact of influencers and enhancing the ability of non-governmental opinion leaders to build a community. to build. In theory, social media users with a large following were private citizens. In the mid-2010s, however, they were given a choice: they could serve and support the policies of the Chinese authorities, or face disciplinary action by law enforcement and the dismantling of their communities. In 2013, amid a wave of crackdowns from bloggers, writer Hao Qun . wrote summarized the trend is striking: they want to sever those relationships and spray the relationship on Weibo, just like relationships in Chinese society, where everyone is just a lonely atom. By the time Peng appeared in November 2021 video call with IOC President Thomas Bach, the Weibo and WeChat environments had discussions with offensive keywords or references to an earlier, clunkier cover-up email sent to the Womens Tennis Association.

