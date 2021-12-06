Michigan State Falls to No. 9/11 Iowa in Big Ten Opener





Next game: Illinois 12/9/2021 | 7 p.m. B1G+ IOWA CITY, Iowa – After a tough second half, Michigan State women’s basketball fell to No. 9/11 Iowa, 88-61, in Sunday’s Big Ten opener at the Hawkeye-Carver Arena. Michigan State slides to 6-4 overall and 0-1 in Big Ten action, while Iowa improves to 5-1 and 1-0 in league games this season. The Spartans have now lost to two consecutively ranked teams who lost to No. 24/25 Notre Dame earlier this week. senior security guard Nia Clouden had stopped her streak of 20-point games at six, scoring 18 points to lead MSU. freshman guard DeeDee Hagemann had another strong offensive with 12 points to go along with six assists. Graduated forward Tamara Farquhar also reached double digits with 10 points. Iowa was led by a triple-double from Caitin Clark, who scored 24 points to go along with 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Both teams started quickly with Hagemann and Clouden scoring four early and taking a 10-9 lead before the first media timeout. Iowa used a 7-0 run to jump out to a 16-10 lead with less than three minutes left in the period. Clark got her second foul at the end of the first quarter to put her on the bench. At the end of the three-player period with four points, MSU trailed 20-14. In the second quarter, a trey from McKenna Warnock gave the Hawkeyes their first double-digit lead 25-15. MSU used a 6-0 run to shorten it to a 27-23 lead with five minutes left in the half. Iowa then went cold and missed six straight shots, but Clark made a clutch to stop the run. Clouden and Clark lived up to the hype in the first half. Clouden scored eight consecutive points to get MSU back in, while the MSU defense came up with some big stops. Behind Clouden’s 14 points in the first half, the Spartans were 39-37 behind the Hawkeyes at halftime. An early 8-0 run in the third period extended Iowa’s lead and forced an MSU timeout at 7:51 AM. Iowa defeated Michigan State 18-3 on 4:09 to take a 58-42 lead with just under five minutes left in the period. MSU was held without a field goal for more than three minutes belonged to the Hawkeyes. Iowa scored the first 12 points of the fourth quarter. The Hawkeyes outscored the Spartans 49-24 in the second half. Farquhar scored eight straight points at the end of the game as a bright spot in the period. The Spartans returned home for just one game last week, taking on Illinois on Thursday 9 at 7 p.m Post-Game Notes vs Iowa Michigan State is now 20-20 in Big Ten openers, having won seven of their 11. MSU is now 9-6 in league openers in Coach Merchant’s 15 seasons. Last season, the Spartans won their opener in Minneapolis against the Gophers 81-68. The last time Michigan State played Iowa in a B1G opener was to kick off the 2018-19, beating the No. 16 Hawkeyes, 84-70 in East Lansing.

Clouden had halted her run of six consecutive 20-point games, scoring 18 points against Iowa. She led the team in scoring in eight consecutive games and in eight of the team’s ten games.

freshman DeeDee Hagemann scored 12 points, marking her fifth double-digit scoring game of the season. She also added six assists, which was her fourth game with at least five assists.

scored 12 points, marking her fifth double-digit scoring game of the season. She also added six assists, which was her fourth game with at least five assists. The Spartans fall to 0-2 when they shoot below 40.0 percent from the field after shooting 39.0 percent against the Hawkeyes

Clouden’s 18 points give her 1,475 points for her career, holding the number 11 position and approaching number 10 on the MSU career points list, held by Kristen Rasmussen (1996-2000) … giving her two assists her 376 helpers for her career, holding on to the number 10 spot. She is six assists away from passing Kim Archer (1983-88) for the No. 9 spot. Archer had 381 assists during her time in Green & White.

