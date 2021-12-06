Dominant second half leads men’s basketball to Colby . victory





Next game: Husson 8-12-2021 | 6 p.m. BRUNSWICK, Maine The Bowdoin College men’s basketball team dominated the second half of a 74-61 win over Colby at Morrell Gymnasium Sunday night. The Polar Bears, who beat the Mules 43-23 in the second half, improve to 6-2, while Colby falls to 5-3 this season. Game Highlights The mules rode hot off the bat to take a commanding lead of 26-13 with eight minutes left in the opening sentence. Five three-pointers drove the rise, including two each from Matt Hanna and Noah Tyson.

Bowdoin answered with a resounding 13-0 run in under three minutes, fueled by a pair Manav Randhawa trifectas while the polar bears set the score at 26 each on a Cole Hanin three with 5:24 to go.

trifectas while the polar bears set the score at 26 each on a three with 5:24 to go. Colby finished the half with a 12-5 run, before opening a 38-31 lead at halftime.

Bowdoin started the second half with a 12-2 run to take their first lead of the game, 41-40, on a layup of Afamdi Achufusi 3:30 in the period.

3:30 in the period. The teams swapped the lead three times in the next ten minutes of the game, and Bowdoin clung to a slim 61-60 lead after a Matt Hanna three-pointer with 4:30 to go.

Michael Simonds immediately answered with a three-pointer for Bowdoin, setting up a 13-1 game-ending run for the Polar Bears, while Bowdoin hit six late free throws to seal the win. By the numbers Bowdoin used a balance attack to take down the mules as five players hit double digits led by 15 of Manav Randhawa , who all come on three-pointers.

, who all come on three-pointers. Afamdi Achufusi had a double-double with 11 points and ten boards while Michael Simonds ended with 13, Xander Werkman with 12, and Taiga Kagitomi with 11.

had a double-double with 11 points and ten boards while ended with 13, with 12, and with 11. Noah Tyson led all players by 20 points ahead of Colby.

Bowdoin finished with 40% shooting for the game, holding Colby at just 35%, while holding a key 34-14 advantage on scoring on the bench and a 48-42 advantage on rebounding. Next one Bowdoin will be back in action at home against Husson on Wednesday evening at 6 pm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://athletics.bowdoin.edu/news/2021/12/5/dominant-second-half-leads-mens-basketball-to-win-over-colby.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos