Sports
Hot-shooting Tigers top Oklahoma State 77-66
AUBURN, Ala. Auburn shot for the highest percentage in nearly three years as the Tigers led almost from start to finish in a 77-66 win over Oklahoma State Sunday at Auburn Arena.
The Tigers (5-3) shot 60.4 percent of the field to win their third game in a row and fifth in their last six games. Auburn’s win was the SEC’s sixth of the week, earning him a second straight win for the conference in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
“I thought our team came out and played hard,” head coach Auburn Johnnie Harris said. “We challenged them to come out strong, to be prepared, to deliver the first punch. We got into trouble early on, but I thought we were playing really hard. Just a total team effort. My staff was great with the preparation of our team to be ready for this game.”
sophomore Aicha Coulibaly topped 20 points for the third game in a row, with a game-high 25 on 9-of-10 shooting; 17 of her 25 came in the second half. She also had five rebounds and a team-best three steals.
“We saw some mismatches (in the second half) and we were trying to set up some plays for AC,” said Harris. “It was the same plays we played, we just moved some people to get AC open.”
Honesty Scott-Grayson took the lead from the start, posting a night of 22 points while splitting the team leader with six rebounds. Sania Wells overcame early foul problems to finish with 13 points, six boards and a team-best four assists. And Jala Jordan had her second consecutive productive game, scoring nine points along with four rebounds and three blocks.
“Honesty did a great job at that point,” Harris said. “We worked with her on that this week in case there were any serious problems, and she did a good job. They all know the next person has to stand up if we get in trouble, if someone gets hurt, if I should attract someone, we’re working with them on the practice to make sure they’re ready for that.”
The Tigers’ (29-of-48) shooting night was the best for an Auburn team since the 2018-19 squad shot 63.3 percent in a win over Elon. Auburn hit the first six shots and never really cooled down, taking 66.7 percent in the first half. Auburn also outperformed Oklahoma State 32-30, taking 44 of his 77 points in the paint.
Oklahoma State scored the first basket of the game, but after Scott-Grayson answered with a baseline jumper to make it 2-2, the Tigers never got behind. Auburn pushed the lead halfway through the first to a whopping six points and led 21-16 after 10 minutes.
The Tigers started the second quarter with a 10-2 run, taking a 31-18 lead on a Jordan layup with 6:13 left; OSU would cut it down to nine at 40-31 after 20 minutes.
A basket-and-one from Coulibaly pushed the Tigers’ lead back to 44-33 early in the third, but the Cowgirls would go on a 6-0 run to get inside five; the auburn lead would be 56-50 after three. OSU would come as close as two points to 61-59 with just over six minutes to play, but back-to-back turnovers would help Auburn push his advantage back to seven at 67-60. Leading six with a minute to go, Wells and Coulibaly made free throws to take the game out of reach of OSU.
Lauren Fields led the state of Oklahoma with 20 points; Taylen Collins added 11 along with a game-high eight rebounds.
After a week off for final exams, Auburn will return to action next Sunday, December 12 when the Tigers play host to New Orleans. Playtime is 2:00 p.m. CT at Auburn Arena with a national broadcast on SEC Network.
Sources
2/ https://auburntigers.com/news/2021/12/5/womens-basketball-hot-shooting-tigers-top-oklahoma-state-77-66.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]