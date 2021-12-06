Sports
Table tennis: World No. 1 Chen Meng Beats Feng Tianwei In Q Final Of WTT Cup Finals, Sports News & Top Stories
SINGAPORE – Feng Tianwei’s year ended in defeat on Sunday (December 5), but the Singapore top paddler promised to come back stronger in 2022.
The 35-year veteran lost 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-7) to world No. 1 Chen Meng in the quarter-finals of the inaugural World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup Finals at the OCBC Arena .
World No. 11 Feng said: “I think I played pretty well. Chen Meng is a much better player than me in every way, so she had the advantage. I tried to find solutions, but she played really well today.”
After being away from home for over a year, she enjoyed the chance to play for local fans and said she was looking forward to a well-deserved break here.
Feng, who is mainly based in Japan, said: “I think it’s really good to have a match here, because the people of Singapore are interested in table tennis. If they have it here every year, I hope I can can participate if I have not retired.
“I’ve been abroad for over a year and even come here for the competition, all the players are in a bubble so I haven’t gone home yet. I want to go home and rest for a few days.
“This is my last game, but next year there will be the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games and if I can participate I hope to get good results for Singapore.”
Tokyo 2020 champion Chen, 27, was pleased with her performance and the way she overcame her initial obscurity in the new venue.
She said: “I’ve played against Feng Tianwei many times, so I understand her playing style quite well. Today my focus was also better and I felt more involved in the game than yesterday.
“There were some exciting rallies today, so I’m happy to have won the race. The semi-finals will test my stamina and the opponents will be much stronger too, so I hope I can continue to do well and can get stronger.”
Next up for her is compatriot and number 6 in the world Wang Yidi, who knocked out Japan’s Hitomi Sato 3-1 (9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8) in the other last eight clash of the US$600,000 (S$823,000) tournament.
World No. 1 Fan Zhendong continued his dominant form as he passed South Korean Jeoung Young-sik 3-0 (11-6, 16-14, 11-6) in the quarter-finals.
Fan, 24, who claimed the world championship last week, thanked the crowd for their cheers.
He said: “The atmosphere was very good and it’s very important for an athlete to experience this kind of atmosphere. Whether it was today or yesterday, I had a lot of support and it helped me focus so I could do my best to do.
“Jeoung performed very well today. In the second game I tried not to think too much about the points, but I was determined not to let him equalize.
“He surprised me with a lot of his shots, but I was able to keep calm and make sure I took it point by point.”
It gets more difficult from here, though, as the semi-finals and finals are best of seven matches.
Fan said: “It will be tougher for me physically and mentally.
“Whether it’s stamina or determination, I’ll have to focus for a longer period of time, so whoever the opponent is, their fitness will be very good, so I’ll just do my best to prepare and do my best to deploy.” performance.”
