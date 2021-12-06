Slow withdrawal limits Purdue in loss to No. 18/20 Ohio State

Next game: in Maryland 8-12-2021 | 7 p.m. B1G+ 95.3 BOB FM

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. The Purdue women’s basketball team dropped the opening game of the Big Ten Conference Sunday at No. 18/20 Ohio State, 70-53. The Boilermakers held the national leader in foul scoring to nearly 20 points below average.

The Boilermakers (6-3, 0-1) struggled to find their rhythm on the offensive end with a 29.6% field goal clip. Purdue was 6-of-36 from behind the arc. Purdue took 21 more shots than Ohio State (6-1, 1-0), but the Buckeyes finished with four more field goals scored and even shot 50% of the field.

Madison Layden the Boilermakers ran up and down with 13 points and three 3-pointers. Abbey Ellis jumped back into double digits with an 11 point outing. Next to Layden and Ellis both taking five shots, alone Ra Shaya Kyle and Jeanae Terry scored more than one field goal.

Purdue’s defense forced 22 Ohio State sales on the night but only converted them to 14 points, compared to 18 points on 16 Boilermaker giveaways. Jeanae Terry notched a season-high 13 rebounds, including four on the offensive end, as Purdue took down 13 offensive boards.

The Boilermakers looked good in the first half but struggled to convert and shot just 26%. Purdue hit just three triples on 17 tries in the first half. Despite the cool shots, Purdue kept sales to just eight in the first 20 minutes and forced 14 giveaways from Ohio State.

Ellis, Layden and Cassidy Hardin each sank a 3-pointer over the first 20 minutes as the Boilermakers fired 14 more shots. Defensively, Purdue narrowed the Buckeyes to their first-half low of the season at 24, including a seven-point season low in the second quarter. Purdue was two down at halftime.

A slow start to the third left Ohio State building a 10-point lead. Purdue finished the third with a 7-2 run with a buzzer knock from Kyle to pull the Boilermakers into fourth within five minutes. The Buckeyes took advantage of just four Purdue points in the first six minutes of the final frame to widen the gap to 17.

Purdue’s press came alive late in the fourth to give Purdue nine straight runs and narrow Ohio State’s lead to eight. The Buckeyes finished the game with a 9-0 run, while Purdue missed the final nine shots in a bid to make a comeback.

QUOTE

head coach Katie Dukowitz

I think the most important thing for us is to fight every 40 minutes. I think we had a chance to cut the stretch. That’s the biggest thing you want to take from our team is that we compete for 40 minutes. We took 21 more photos than them. We held off our tails. Our frustration was evident in the second half. We tell them that whatever we do on the offensive side, we need to be defensive.

REMARKS

The Boilermakers are now 31-49 all-time against the Buckeyes.

Purdue’s 36 tries surpassed the school record of 33 against Florida State earlier this season.

The Boilermakers grabbed 10 or more offensive rebounds for the fourth time this season.

Purdue finished with less than seven three-pointers for the third time this year.

Purdue’s nine assists were a season low, with eight from Ellis, Terry and Layden.

Kyle, Terry, Layden and Ellis went a combined 16-for-42 from the field (38.1%), while the rest of the roster was 5-for-29 (17.2%)

Terry hit double digits in rebounding for the eighth time in her career and first as a Boilermaker.

The Boilermakers scored 25-13 in the fourth quarter.

With her lone triple in the afternoon, Hardin reached the milestone of a century for three-pointers in her career.

Layden started a new career with a few blocks.

NEXT ONE

The Boilermakers hit the road for the first time in the Big Ten this season with a trip to No. 8 Maryland on Wednesday nights. Tipoff is set for 7pm